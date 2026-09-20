“Khabib Nurmagomedov in Chorsu”: Ahad Qayum finds sensational lookalike (video)

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“Khabib Nurmagomedov in Chorsu”: Ahad Qayum finds sensational lookalike (video)

Another sensational video that astonished millions of users has spread across social networks in Uzbekistan. Well-known creator, producer, director, and actor Ahad Qayum met an Uzbek lookalike who resembles the former UFC champion and undefeated MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov “like two drops of water” at Tashkent's ancient and bustling Chorsu Bazaar. As revealed during the video conversation, this 25-year-old guy named Abdugani, originally from the Urgut district of Samarkand region, sells dried fruits and spices at the Chorsu Bazaar.

His facial structure, beard, hairstyle, and even modest smile are a 100 percent reminder of the world star Khabib. In a conversation with Ahad Qayum, Abdugani smiled as he shared that local buyers as well as foreign tourists constantly stop him at the market, mistaking him for Khabib and taking pictures with him. Meanwhile, the creator predicted that this talented guy will soon become the hero of major commercials.

So, can the striking resemblance of an ordinary market vendor turn him into a media star? What kind of changes await the sensational Abdugani in his life now, and how might Khabib Nurmagomedov himself react to this?

“Abdugani from Urgut and the rush at Chorsu”: Chronicle of a video conversation

Details of the sincere conversation between Ahad Qayum and Khabib's lookalike:

  • Unexpected meeting: Ahad Qayum encountered a guy who looks very much like Khabib Nurmagomedov at the capital's Chorsu Bazaar and brought him in front of the camera;

  • Identity and age: The lookalike's name is Abdugani, he is 25 years old and works away from home, coming from Samarkand's Urgut district;

  • Profession and honest livelihood: He is engaged in selling various dried fruits (snacks) and spices alongside his mentor at the stalls of Chorsu, stating that he genuinely loves his profession;

  • Interest from tourists and fans: According to Abdugani, tourists and local buyers who come to the market constantly take memorable pictures with him, thinking he is Khabib;

  • Ahad Qayum's prediction: The director emphasized that Abdugani will now trend and has the opportunity to earn a fee of 2-3 thousand dollars per advertisement.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his Uzbek lookalike: Comparative analysis

Main indicators of the world-renowned sports star and the young entrepreneur from Chorsu:

Indicators and aspects

Khabib Nurmagomedov (UFC Legend)

Abdugani (Uzbek lookalike)

Origin and age

Dagestan (Russia), 38 years old

Samarkand, Urgut district, 25 years old

External resemblance

Stern gaze, characteristic beard, and hairstyle

Facial structure, appearance, and modesty are 100% similar

Professional activity

Professional MMA fighter, coach

Snack and spice vendor at Chorsu Bazaar

Fan attention

Millions of fans worldwide

Favorite of market buyers and tourists

Wave on networks

Constantly in global sports trends

Trending in Uzbekistan after Ahad Qayum's video

Media and social analysis: Experts on the “lookalike phenomenon”

Main conclusions of marketing specialists and media analysts:

  • Power of viral spread: The appearance of lookalikes of world-famous stars (especially athletes respected in the Islamic world like Khabib) instantly creates a viral effect on social networks;

  • High demand in the advertising market: It is inevitable that local brands, food outlets, and sportswear stores will soon start inviting Abdugani to their commercials and banners;

  • Harmony of modesty and hard work: The simplicity of the guy in the video, earning an honest living through labor at the bazaar, and not claiming stardom evoked warm respect from viewers;

  • Khabib's expected reaction: Khabib has always reacted positively to his lookalikes around the world before; if this video reaches him, an online or live meeting between them is quite possible.

This unexpected meeting at the Chorsu Bazaar is expected to open a new, bright media page in the life of the simple and hardworking guy from Urgut.

In your opinion, does Abdugani at the Chorsu Bazaar really look 100 percent like Khabib Nurmagomedov? Should he shoot commercials and become a famous blogger, or is it better to continue his profession? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the event breaking the internet with all your friends and MMA fans!

Khabib NurmagomedovAhad QayumChorsu BazaarAbdugani
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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