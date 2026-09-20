Football fans witnessed a true goal-scoring show and intense clash in the 5th round of the English Premier League. At the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, competition leader Manchester City hosted a surprisingly resilient Sunderland side, securing a high-scoring 5:3 victory. The match was rich in goals from the very first minutes: Enzo Fernandez opened the scoring in the 9th minute, but visiting striker Brian Brobbey responded just 3 minutes later.

Even when Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo scored for the hosts to put the team ahead, Sunderland forward Brobbey managed to restore parity or narrow the deficit each time, recording a hat-trick. However, a brace from Semenyo and a cool-headed finish by Erling Haaland in the 81st minute put the final nail in the coffin. An important aspect for Uzbek fans was that our national team's leading defender, Abduqodir Khusanov, spent the entire match on the substitutes' bench. Following this victory, the "Citizens" became the sole leaders of the standings with a 100% record of 15 points, while Sunderland remained in 14th place with 4 points.

So, what does conceding 3 goals in City's defense indicate, is Abduqodir Khusanov's absence from the pitch related to rotation, and how will Pep Guardiola resolve these gaps in the defensive line?

"Brobbey's hat-trick and Haaland's clincher": Match highlights

Key moments of the thriller at the Etihad:

Lightning start from Enzo Fernandez: In the 9th minute, the Argentine midfielder broke the deadlock to open the scoring;

Brian Brobbey's benefit: The visitors' forward targeted the net in the 12th, 33rd, and 59th minutes, stunning the defending champions' defense;

Antoine Semenyo's brace: The forward scored two goals in the 43rd and 57th minutes, becoming a decisive figure in Manchester's victory;

Crucial clincher from Erling Haaland: In the 81st minute, the Norwegian goalscorer netted the fifth goal, extinguishing Sunderland's comeback hopes;

Khusanov on the bench: Although Uzbek young star Abduqodir Khusanov was included in the matchday squad, the coaching staff entrusted the central defense pair of Dias and Guehi for the full 90 minutes.

EPL Round 5: Manchester City and Sunderland statistics

Teams' match results and standings positions:

Indicators and criteria Manchester City Sunderland Final score 5 3 Goalscorers E. Fernandes 9, R. Cherki 29, A. Semenyo 43, 57, E. Haaland 81 B. Brobbey 12, 33, 59 (hat-trick) Points accumulated 15 points (5 wins) 4 points Position in standings 1st place (Leader) 14th place Goalkeepers Gianluigi Donnarumma Roofs Uzbek legionnaire status Abduqodir Khusanov (remained on the bench) —

Football analysis: Experts on the clash at the Etihad

Main conclusions from European football pundits and sports analysts:

City's attack is flawless, but defense poses risks: While scoring 5 goals demonstrates the power of the team's forward line, conceding 3 goals at home against a league underdog exposed serious defensive problems;

Brobbey's physical dominance: The Sunderland striker caused major trouble for City central defenders Dias and Guehi in aerial duels and fast counter-attacks;

Next opportunity for Khusanov: Such frequent errors in central defense significantly increase the likelihood of Abduqodir Khusanov returning to the starting lineup in upcoming rounds or Champions League matches;

Sole dominance in the standings: Despite any difficulties, winning 5 consecutive matches distances the Mancunians from their closest pursuers in the title race.

Manchester City treated fans to a genuine goal festival, but it is time for the coaching staff to draw the right conclusions from defensive mistakes.

In your opinion, should Abduqodir Khusanov have started in the match where Manchester City conceded 3 goals at home? Can Khusanov bench Dias or Guehi in the coming rounds and become a regular starter? Leave your personal thoughts and comments and share this exclusive analysis on the Uzbek legionnaire's career with all football fans!