Catalan club «Barcelona» is preparing to host an unprecedented, grand-scale event dedicated to the greatest footballer in its history, legendary former captain Lionel Messi. Club President Joan Laporta made an official statement announcing that the celebratory festivities will take place at the newly renovated, magnificent «Camp Nou» stadium after its large-scale reconstruction works are fully completed. The club leader emphasized that there is a very high probability of organizing a special farewell match during this gala evening, with the direct participation of the Argentine star.

«We plan to hold a major event dedicated to Leo Messi once the reconstruction of the „Camp Nou“ is finished. This will be a very beautiful ceremony that will turn into a true celebration. We hope to complete all construction and repair work at the stadium by early 2028», — the Catalan club's press service quoted Laporta as saying. The return of the Argentine genius to one of the world's most modern arenas, which will welcome 105,000 fans, is expected to become an event of the century for the entire football world.

So, what format will this special match take, which stars will step onto the pitch against Messi, and can this event make up for the most painful farewell in football history?

«105,000-seat arena and Messi's return»: Key details of the event

The main aspects of the historic evening planned by «Barcelona»:

The President's official promise: Joan Laporta confirmed that a fitting farewell ceremony for Messi will be the main event on the opening agenda of the new «Camp Nou»;

Timeline and preparation: All global construction and modernization work at the stadium is planned to be fully completed by early 2028;

Special friendly match: As part of the celebration, a special encounter is expected to be held between a veterans' team captained by Messi and «Barcelona»'s current generation or a world all-stars team;

105,000 spectator capacity: The reconstructed stadium will be able to accommodate precisely 105,000 fans, and a complete sell-out is expected for Messi's match;

Attempt to wash away the injustice: Messi, who left the club in tears in 2021 amid empty stands due to the pandemic and financial restrictions, will finally receive the respect and tribute he deserves.

Lionel Messi and «Barcelona»: Comparison of historical stats

The club's and the player's eternal records in figures:

Indicators and records Recorded results Historical significance Period of career at the club 2004 — 2021 (17 years) The most brilliant era in the history of the main team Official matches played 778 matches Absolute record in the history of «Barcelona» Total goals scored 672 goals The club's peerless goalscoring peak New «Camp Nou» capacity 105,000 spectators The largest and most modern stadium in Europe Targeted time for the event Early 2028 Official completion of construction work

Football experts' analysis: Why is this event important for «Barcelona»?

Conclusions of international sports commentators and experts:

Thawing of the freeze in relations: The coolness that arose between Messi and Laporta due to the 2021 contract dispute can be completely eliminated through this event;

Commercial and marketing success: Opening the 105,000-seat «Camp Nou» with a match featuring Messi will bring record revenues to the club's treasury from tickets, broadcasting, and advertising;

Fulfilling the void in fans' hearts: Catalan supporters were not able to say goodbye to their idol in a full stadium; the 2028 event will be an emotional catharsis for millions of people;

Glorifying historical heritage: By honoring the legend who scored 672 goals in 778 matches, «Barcelona» will once again demonstrate its traditions and values to the whole world.

Joan Laporta's initiative is the ideal plan to write a new history on the foundation of the new «Camp Nou» and demonstrate endless love for Messi.

In your opinion, who should take the pitch alongside Lionel Messi in this special match at the new «Camp Nou» in 2028: former friends like Iniesta, Xavi, and Suárez, or today's young stars? Can this celebration fully make up for the tearful farewell of 2021? Leave your personal opinions and thoughts in the comments and share this joyful news analysis with all «Barcelona» and Messi fans!