In the 22nd round of the Uzbekistan Super League, the reigning champion — Fergana's "Neftchi" club played a very difficult and intense match against "Lokomotiv" in Tashkent, securing a hard-fought 1:0 victory worth its weight in gold. This clash became a true psychological test for the Fergana team, who are fighting on three fronts — the Super League, the Uzbekistan Cup, and the AFC Champions League Elite, as well as reclaiming the top spot in the standings. After the match, "Neftchi" head coach Islom Ismoilov participated in a press conference, where he gave sharp and objective answers regarding the reasons for his players' deep defending, 18-year-old Nurmuhammad Abduganiyev's excitement in front of Fabio Cannavaro, the ongoing injury crisis, and the notion that "Neftchi will easily become champions."

While acknowledging the opponent's strength, the specialist emphasized that as the end of the season approaches, the pressure has doubled compared to ever before, and amidst youth on the bench and fatigue factors, every single point is equal to a final. So, won't the psychological pressure and reserve problems mentioned by Ismoilov halt "Neftchi's" march in the championship race?

"An away game equal to a final, Cannavaro's visit, and the injury epidemic": Key points of Ismoilov's interview

The most important theses and statements made by the "Neftchi" head coach at the press conference:

The clash against "Lokomotiv" — a true final: Since the opponent is a quality team that took points in Namangan and beat "Dinamo" at home, this away trip was prepared for like a decisive final;

Deep defense — not the coach's order: The team dropping back after scoring is related to psychological pressure; the coach revealed that he never demands such passive defending, but the high cost of every mistake at the end of the season forced the players to be cautious;

18-year-old Abduganiyev in front of Cannavaro's eyes: It is a rare occurrence for an 18-year-old player to feature in the starting lineup for the Super League leaders; the national team head coach watching from the stadium and receiving a call-up to the national team naturally heightened the young defender's excitement;

Myths about an "easy championship" debunked: At a time when "Pakhtakor" is calling up 6 players and "Navbahor" 4 players to the national team, "Neftchi" only has 1 player involved, which demonstrates the strength of the squads; moreover, the team is missing 6-7 key players (Jovovic, Sigér, Yuldoshev);

Revenge in the Cup and fighting on three fronts: The upcoming match against "Lokomotiv" within the framework of the Cup will have a completely different spirit, and the Fergana team will mobilize all their strength to win the cup after a long hiatus.

Islom Ismoilov's comparative analysis of the Super League and competitors

At the press conference, the coach illustrated the competitors and the severity of the season using numbers and facts:

Criteria and directions "Neftchi" Fergana Competitors ("Pakhtakor", "Navbahor", others) National team call-ups 1 player (Nurmuhammad Abduganiyev) "Pakhtakor" — 6 players, "Navbahor" — 4 players Injuries and losses 6-7 players sidelined simultaneously (Jovovic, Sigér, etc.) "Pakhtakor" and "Navbahor" have stable squads and fewer losses Youth squad and balance 18-year-old Abduganiyev in the starting eleven, 2007-2008 born youth on the bench 18-year-old players rarely feature in the starting lineup of top-three teams Workload and competitions 3 fronts: Super League, Uzbekistan Cup, AFC Champions League Elite The tight schedule of the ACL and domestic tournaments causes difficulties for all giants

Football expertise: Why is the "Neftchi" coach's speech important?

Main conclusions of sports analysts and Uzbek football experts:

Pressure control strategy: Islom Ismoilov's sharp denial of talk about an "easy championship" aims to eliminate unnecessary illusions around the team, bring the players back down to earth, and prevent complacency;

Protecting the youth: Publicly supporting Abduganiyev in the press after he made mistakes in a match watched by Cannavaro demonstrates the coach's trust in his trainees and his pedagogical skills;

Precious 3 points: Despite huge losses in the squad and shifting to just preserving the score at the end of the game, holding onto the victory testifies to the formation of a championship mentality.

These sincere and bold statements by Islom Ismoilov imply that the championship race for the remainder of the season will be even more uncompromising and nervous.

Do you think Islom Ismoilov is right: is "Neftchi's" path to becoming champions really harder than expected against the backdrop of competitors and injuries? Can 18-year-old Abduganiyev, who played under Fabio Cannavaro's watchful eye, break into the national team's starting lineup? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this sensational interview of the coach with all football fans!