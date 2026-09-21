Flawless victory at the "San Siro": AC Milan crush Lecce 3:0!

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Flawless victory at the "San Siro": AC Milan crush Lecce 3:0!

In the final match concluding the 5th round of the Italian Serie A, AC Milan put on a true masterclass in front of their home fans. Playing at the San Siro stadium, Ruben Amorim's side hosted a dangerous Lecce team and secured a resounding 3:0 victory. The hosts took full control from the opening minutes, and Christian Pulisic opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a precise shot.

Maintaining their attacking intensity in the second half, the Rossoneri sealed the final score thanks to goals from Adrien Rabiot in the 61st minute and substitute Diego Moreira in the 73rd minute. Following this triumph, AC Milan raised their points tally to 11, climbing to 5th place in the league table and moving closer to the leaders, while Lecce remained in 12th place with 6 points.

So, what new breath has Ruben Amorim brought to Milan's game, how did the Modric-Rabiot tandem take complete control of the midfield, and how will this crushing victory affect the team's fight for the Scudetto?

"Pulisic starts and Moreira finishes": The course of events at the "San Siro"

The highlights and crucial turning points observed during the match:

  • Pulisic's early goal: In the 14th minute, Christian Pulisic showed quickness in the opponent's penalty area, opening the scoring and giving the team peace of mind;

  • Masterclass from Rabiot: In the 61st minute, midfielder Adrien Rabiot doubled the lead, consolidating Milan's dominance;

  • Moreira's effective substitution: Diego Moreira, who came on for Saelemaekers in the 70th minute, found the back of the net just 3 minutes later (73rd minute);

  • Clean sheet: Mike Maignan and central defenders Pavlovic and De Winter left Lecce's forwards with not a single clear goal-scoring opportunity throughout the match;

  • Emergence of the young star: In the 89th minute, academy graduate Francesco Camarda was brought onto the pitch, earning applause from the fans.

Serie A Round 5: Statistical data of the AC Milan — Lecce match

The main statistical figures and roster details of the teams in the match:

Indicators and criteria

AC Milan (Hosts)

Lecce (Guests)

Final score

3

0

Goalscorers

C. Pulisic 14, A. Rabiot 61, D. Moreira 73

Goalkeeper with a clean sheet

Mike Maignan (clean sheet)

Wladimiro Falcone (3 goals conceded)

Points accumulated

11 points

6 points

Position in the league table

Rose to 5th place

Remained in 12th place

Head coaches

Ruben Amorim

Luca Gotti

Crucial substitutions

Introduction of Moreira and Loftus-Cheek in the 70th minute

Rotations in the 46th, 70th, and 82nd minutes

Football analysis: Experts on Ruben Amorim's Milan

Main conclusions of Italian and European football analysts:

  • High quality and experience in midfield: The Luka Modric and Adrien Rabiot duo flawlessly controlled the game's tempo, leaving the opponent no chance in receiving the ball and transitioning to the attack;

  • Amorim's precise calculation in rotation: Changes made in the 70th minute yielded the third goal in just 3 minutes, showing that the coaching staff fully senses the game's dynamics;

  • Solidness of the defensive line: The Pavlovic and De Winter duo did not lose duels in the air or on the ground; keeping a clean sheet for 90 minutes testifies to the team's balance;

  • Heating up the Scudetto race: Having gathered 11 points after 5 rounds and rising to 5th place, AC Milan is successfully fulfilling the task of staying close to the leaders and exerting pressure in the championship race.

This crushing and confident victory at the San Siro showed that under Amorim, Milan is steadily transforming into a stable and formidable force.

In your opinion, can Ruben Amorim's Milan become a main contender for the Serie A championship this season? How do you rate the performance of the Modric and Rabiot tandem in the center of the Rossoneri midfield? Leave your personal thoughts and comments below and share this exclusive analysis of the Italian championship with all football fans!

MilanLecceRuben AmorimSan Siro
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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