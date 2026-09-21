Classic drama at the Velodrome: PSG beats Marseille thanks to Marquinhos' goal

In the 5th round of Ligue 1, the country's main classic — the "Le Classique" derby — provided fans with intensity, fierce rivalry, and dramatic moments. In the central match at the hostile Velodrome stadium in Marseille, reigning champions PSG visited their arch-rivals Marseille and secured a crucial 2-1 comeback victory. After a cautious and foul-heavy first half ended goalless, all the action unfolded in the second: substitute Ferran Torres put the Parisians ahead in the 66th minute, but Marseille striker Gomes equalized in the 72nd minute.

However, just two minutes later, in the 74th minute, PSG captain Marquinhos scored the winner. In the 77th minute, Marseille defender Timothy Weah was sent off after receiving a second yellow card, extinguishing the hosts' hopes of a comeback. Following this win, Luis Enrique's side reached 8 points, climbing to 6th place in the table and closing in on the leaders, while Marseille, who had a very poor start to the season, remained in a dangerous 17th position with 3 points.

So, how strategic was Ferran Torres' impact as a substitute, how did Weah's dismissal affect the hosts' discipline, and did PSG overcome their crisis in the title race with this classic victory?

“Torres' winning step and Marquinhos' captain's point”: A chronicle of "Le Classique"

Key moments of the high-stakes derby at the Velodrome:

Intense struggle in the first half: Both teams focused on high pressing and physical battles, resulting in several yellow cards, but the score remained 0-0;

Ferran Torres' decisive impact: Torres, who replaced Kvaratskhelia in the 59th minute, opened the scoring just 7 minutes later (66th minute);

Quick response from Gomes: In the 72nd minute, Marseille launched a quick attack, and Gomes equalized with a precise strike (1-1);

Marquinhos' captain's goal: The parity didn't last long — in the 74th minute, Marquinhos capitalized on a set-piece to put PSG back in front;

Timothy Weah's dismissal: In the 77th minute, host defender Weah received a second yellow card for a foul, leaving his team a man down;

Late-game dominance: Down to ten men, Marseille couldn't find the strength to equalize, and the Parisians held onto the 2-1 scoreline.

Ligue 1 Round 5: Marseille vs PSG match stats

Key statistical figures and match report:

Metrics and Criteria Marseille (Host) PSG (Guest) Final score 1 2 Goalscorers Gomes 72 F. Torres 66, Marquinhos 74 Dismissal (Red Card) Timothy Weah (77th minute) — Yellow cards Weah (32), Abdalla (81), Gomes (90+1) Mendes (39) Points accumulated 3 points (In the danger zone) 8 points (Closing in on leaders) League position 17th place Climbed to 6th place Goalkeepers De Lange Matvey Safonov

Football analysis: Experts On the classic at the Velodrome

Key conclusions from European and French football experts:

Luis Enrique's rotation mastery: Bringing on Torres for Kvaratskhelia and Akliouche for Ruiz added new energy and speed to the attack, which was confirmed by the quick goal;

Marquinhos' leadership qualities: The team captain scoring the winner in a difficult moment, right after the opponent equalized, proves once again how vital he is to the team;

Marseille's discipline issues: Instead of getting back into the game after equalizing, defender Weah's inability to control his temper and his subsequent dismissal were the main factors in the hosts' defeat;

Crucial turning point in the table: This victory restored confidence to PSG, who were trailing in the title race, while for Marseille, remaining in 17th place highlights a massive early-season crisis.

This intense triumph in "Le Classique" demonstrated PSG's ability to maintain their status as the dominant force in France under any pressure.

In your opinion, did Timothy Weah's dismissal impact Marseille's defeat more, or was it the high quality of PSG's bench? Can Marseille, stuck in 17th place, overcome their crisis this season? Leave your thoughts and analysis in the comments and share this analysis of France's main derby with all football fans!