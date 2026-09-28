Longevity could be reduced by 6 years due to loneliness — scientists identify the cause

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Longevity could be reduced by 6 years due to loneliness — scientists identify the cause

Loneliness and social isolation can significantly shorten the years of life a person spends free from serious physical and mental illnesses. A study on this topic was published in SciTechDaily.

As reported, scientists from Tulane University studied health and social life data of nearly 280,000 people aged 40 to 69. The researchers analyzed how a lack of social connections relates to conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, depression, and anxiety disorders.

The results showed that individuals experiencing social isolation and loneliness lose more years of healthy and active life.

The study found that the greatest impact is related to mental health. Men experiencing feelings of loneliness may live nearly 6 years less without mental disorders compared to their socially active peers. For women, this difference is about 4 years.

At the same time, scientists noted that some negative consequences of social isolation can be reduced through a healthy lifestyle. Proper nutrition, regular physical activity, and adequate sleep can partially mitigate these effects.

However, deep and prolonged feelings of loneliness are not very dependent on a healthy lifestyle. The authors of the study drew special attention to the fact that being alone and feeling lonely are not the same thing.

For instance, a person may regularly communicate with colleagues, friends, or relatives. Nevertheless, they are likely to experience a strong emotional disconnect or constant loneliness due to a lack of close and meaningful relationships.

Experts emphasize that in addition to focusing on physical activity and healthy eating, it is important to pay attention to the quality of a person's relationships with loved ones and social connections.

Tulane Universitylonelinesssocial isolationhealthy lifestyle
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