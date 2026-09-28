Another strong earthquake in Almaty: The epicenter is only 8 km away from the city!

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Another strong earthquake in Almaty: The epicenter is only 8 km away from the city!

Another strong earthquake has been recorded in Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest metropolis. According to official data from the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the epicenter of the earthquake was located just 8 kilometers southwest of the city, and the underground tremors were clearly felt by the residents of the metropolis and neighboring settlements.

According to calculations, the magnitude of the earthquake in the city itself was 3–4 points. Tremors of 2–3 points were also observed in the surrounding Karasay district (Kaskelen), Boralday, and the village of Otegen Batyr. Due to the epicenter being excessively close to populated areas, the underground tremors caused renewed concern and commotion among the city residents.

"Epicenter 8 km away, 4-point tremors, and suburbs": 5 key points of the earthquake

The most important official facts according to the urgent seismological report distributed by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan:

  • The epicenter was very close to the city: The main source of the underground tremors was recorded only 8 km southwest of the city of Almaty;

  • 3–4 points in the center of the metropolis: The intensity of the tremors within the city reached up to 3–4 points and was clearly felt;

  • 2–3 points in Kaskelen and Boralday: In neighboring settlements, including Karasay (18 km) and Boralday (19 km), the magnitude was 2–3 points;

  • 2 points recorded in Otegen Batyr: Mild tremors were also detected in this village, located 28 km away from the epicenter;

  • Seismic activity continues: The vibrations of the earth's crust near the Almaty mountain ranges remain under heightened monitoring by specialists.

Classification of earthquake parameters in Almaty and adjacent regions

Table of calculation indicators provided by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan:

Region and settlement

Approximate distance from the epicenter

Recorded magnitude (points)

Degree of impact of the tremors

City of Almaty

6–8 km to the city (southwest)

3 — 4 points

Clearly felt in multi-story buildings, household items vibrated

Karasay (Kaskelen)

At a distance of 18 km

2 — 3 points

Vibration clearly felt by people

Village of Boralday

At a distance of 19 km

2 — 3 points

Usual moderate-strength earthquake

Village of Otegen Batyr

At a distance of 28 km

2 points

Light and short-term tremors

Epicenter status

8 km southwest of Almaty

Seismic source

Fully recorded by emergency services

Seismology and safety expertise: Why do tremors in Almaty keep the region on alert?

Conclusions of seismologists, geophysicists, and emergency experts:

  • "Tectonic movement of the Tien Shan mountain ranges": The city of Almaty is located in one of the most seismically hazardous areas in Central Asia — at the collision point of young rock formations; the fact that the epicenter occurred just 8 km from the city border leads to even 3–4 point tremors being perceived sharply and with panic by the population;

  • A call for neighboring regions and Uzbekistan: Seismic waves in Almaty indicate the activity of regional tectonic faults; although this force does not pose a direct threat to the territory of Uzbekistan, it prompts officials in bordering seismically active zones such as Tashkent and the Fergana Valley to constantly strengthen seismic monitoring;

  • Residential infrastructure and building resilience: Such recurring small- and medium-magnitude tremors require constant monitoring of the earthquake resistance of newly constructed and old multi-story buildings in Almaty and persistently reminding the population of emergency behavior rules.

Are earthquakes sometimes felt in the area where you live? In your opinion, how should control measures regarding the earthquake resistance of multi-story buildings and public facilities be further strengthened? Leave your personal opinions in the comments and share this analysis of the urgent natural disaster in the neighboring republic with all your loved ones!

AlmatyKazakhstan MESearthquakeTien Shan mountains
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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