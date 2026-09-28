Compact telephoto lenses for Honor smartphones introduced
Honor has unveiled two new external teleconverters designed for its flagship smartphones. According to ixbt.com, these devices significantly expand the shooting capabilities of the Magic 9 and Magic 9 Pro Max models, offering professional-level zoom functionality to mobile photography enthusiasts. This is reported by news source.
The first device in the new lens lineup is named G200 and features a 200 mm focal length. This accessory is fully compatible with both smartphone models and is highly useful for portrait photography, close-up shots, and other scenes requiring additional zoom.
The G200 model and its capabilitiesIn terms of technical specifications, the G200 model features a compact body with a length of just 81 millimeters and a weight of approximately 88 grams. According to ixbt.com, in terms of dimensions, this accessory can easily be compared to a standard lipstick.
Therefore, users can carry it with them at all times as a lightweight and convenient addition to their smartphone without weighing down their general photography gear kit.
Honor G500 and long-range shootingAs a more powerful solution for long distances, the Honor G500 teleconverter was introduced. This device increases the characteristics of the Magic 9 Pro Max smartphone's primary 85 mm camera by 5.88 times.
As a result, users achieve a 500 mm equivalent focal length. According to the announced specifications, this support system allows for shooting at a focal length of up to 14,000 mm.
This advanced accessory is primarily intended for professional and amateur photographers who enjoy shooting concerts, major sporting events, and wildlife in nature.
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