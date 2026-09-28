Horror in Gaza: Israel bombs tents and market in “safe zone”!

·66·World
Horror in Gaza: Israel bombs tents and market in “safe zone”!

Israeli military aviation and drones have carried out another series of devastating airstrikes across densely populated areas of the Gaza Strip. According to Al Jazeera, the attacks targeted a market in the Al-Shati refugee camp and refugee tents located in the Al-Mavasi area.

Specifically, an Israeli combat drone struck civilians gathered near the White Mosque in the Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City, resulting in two Palestinians being seriously injured, with one of them remaining in critical condition. Additionally, a strike near the market in the Sheikh Radvan neighborhood injured five more people sheltering in tents, and in Al-Mavasi, west of Khan Yunis, a 28-year-old young man was killed in a drone strike.

Most tragically, Al-Mavasi had previously been officially declared a “safe zone” in accordance with the ceasefire map. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, daily violations continuing since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, have resulted in the deaths of over 1,400 Palestinians.

“The strike in front of the White Mosque, the victim in the “safe zone,” and 1,400 deaths”: 5 key points of the attack

The most important official evidence regarding the recent airstrikes and humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip:

  • Strike on civilians near the White Mosque: A drone attacked civilians in the Al-Shati camp, 2 people were severely injured (one in a coma);

  • 28-year-old man killed in the “safe zone”: Another victim was recorded in the Al-Mavasi tent camp west of Khan Yunis, which is officially guaranteed to be safe;

  • Around the Sheikh Radvan market bombed: Strikes on tents near the market injured 5 more displaced persons;

  • Over 1,400 casualties during the “period of silence”: Despite the agreement on October 10, 2025, the number of Palestinians killed during the agreement period has exceeded 1,400;

  • The trap of the unknown “orange line”: The Israeli army is introducing unmarked and shifting borders on the ground, creating a fatal security trap for refugees.

Scale of recent strikes and casualty figures in the Gaza Strip

Classification of cases recorded by Al Jazeera and local health authorities:

Location and target of strike

Type of attack / Weapon

Official status of the area

Casualties suffered by civilians

Al-Shati refugee camp (near the White Mosque)

Combat drone strike

Refugee camp

2 seriously injured (1 in critical condition)

Sheikh Radvan neighborhood (near the market)

Airstrike across tents

Crowded commercial and tent zone

5 civilians injured

Al-Mavasi district (west of Khan Yunis)

Precision drone strike

Officially guaranteed “safe zone”

A 28-year-old citizen was killed

Overall figure after the agreement

Daily raids and bombardments

Violation of the October 10, 2025 agreement

Over 1,400 casualties recorded

“Orange line” regime

Uncoordinated areas

Secretly designated by the military

Constant danger for humanitarian organizations and refugees

Military and humanitarian expertise: Why are “safe zones” turning into death traps?

Conclusions of international human rights defenders, military analysts, and orientalists:

  • “The illusion of Al-Mavasi and the refugee trap”: Hundreds of thousands of people have pitched tents and settled in the coastal area of Al-Mavasi, which was pointed out as “safe” for civilians by the Israeli command; however, regular strikes by drones and aviation here show that official security guarantees do not work in practice and the tents have no protection;

  • “Orange line” — the weapon of ambiguity: This concept introduced by the Israeli army has no physical markers or border pillars on the ground; the risk of refugees and international humanitarian organizations unknowingly entering a “forbidden zone” and being fired upon without warning is sharply increasing;

  • Collapse of agreements: The death of over 1,400 people after the truce agreement adopted in the autumn of 2025 signifies that the mechanism of diplomatic intermediaries has been paralyzed; this creates a danger that instead of achieving peace in the region, the war will transition into an even more horrific phase.

In your opinion, why are international organizations and the world community unable to put an end to the bombardment of tent camps and markets declared as “safe zones”? What mechanisms are needed to prevent the trampling of civilian rights through vague “orange lines”? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important article dedicated to the analysis of the human tragedy in Gaza with everyone!

Israeli armyGaza StripAl-Shati campAl-Mavasi
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Ahmad al-Sharaa exposes secret agreements and details of clearing foreign basesAhmad al-Sharaa exposes secret agreements and details of clearing foreign bases23 September 13:05Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivers a sharp blow to international hypocrisy (video)Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivers a sharp blow to international hypocrisy (video)24 September 17:48Even Everest is turning into a dump: the grim scenery at the world's highest peakEven Everest is turning into a dump: the grim scenery at the world's highest peak13 September 23:32Life in a Tent, Online Exams: Gazan Girl Refuses to Give Up Her DreamLife in a Tent, Online Exams: Gazan Girl Refuses to Give Up Her Dream29 June 02:09Netanyahu Orders Expansion of Gaza OccupationNetanyahu Orders Expansion of Gaza Occupation29 May 14:44Israeli Minister's Video Sparks Major International ControversyIsraeli Minister's Video Sparks Major International Controversy21 May 12:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son