Israeli military aviation and drones have carried out another series of devastating airstrikes across densely populated areas of the Gaza Strip. According to Al Jazeera, the attacks targeted a market in the Al-Shati refugee camp and refugee tents located in the Al-Mavasi area.

Specifically, an Israeli combat drone struck civilians gathered near the White Mosque in the Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City, resulting in two Palestinians being seriously injured, with one of them remaining in critical condition. Additionally, a strike near the market in the Sheikh Radvan neighborhood injured five more people sheltering in tents, and in Al-Mavasi, west of Khan Yunis, a 28-year-old young man was killed in a drone strike.

Most tragically, Al-Mavasi had previously been officially declared a “safe zone” in accordance with the ceasefire map. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, daily violations continuing since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, have resulted in the deaths of over 1,400 Palestinians.

“The strike in front of the White Mosque, the victim in the “safe zone,” and 1,400 deaths”: 5 key points of the attack

The most important official evidence regarding the recent airstrikes and humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip:

Strike on civilians near the White Mosque: A drone attacked civilians in the Al-Shati camp, 2 people were severely injured (one in a coma);

28-year-old man killed in the “safe zone”: Another victim was recorded in the Al-Mavasi tent camp west of Khan Yunis, which is officially guaranteed to be safe;

Around the Sheikh Radvan market bombed: Strikes on tents near the market injured 5 more displaced persons;

Over 1,400 casualties during the “period of silence”: Despite the agreement on October 10, 2025, the number of Palestinians killed during the agreement period has exceeded 1,400;

The trap of the unknown “orange line”: The Israeli army is introducing unmarked and shifting borders on the ground, creating a fatal security trap for refugees.

Scale of recent strikes and casualty figures in the Gaza Strip

Classification of cases recorded by Al Jazeera and local health authorities:

Location and target of strike Type of attack / Weapon Official status of the area Casualties suffered by civilians Al-Shati refugee camp (near the White Mosque) Combat drone strike Refugee camp 2 seriously injured (1 in critical condition) Sheikh Radvan neighborhood (near the market) Airstrike across tents Crowded commercial and tent zone 5 civilians injured Al-Mavasi district (west of Khan Yunis) Precision drone strike Officially guaranteed “safe zone” A 28-year-old citizen was killed Overall figure after the agreement Daily raids and bombardments Violation of the October 10, 2025 agreement Over 1,400 casualties recorded “Orange line” regime Uncoordinated areas Secretly designated by the military Constant danger for humanitarian organizations and refugees

Military and humanitarian expertise: Why are “safe zones” turning into death traps?

Conclusions of international human rights defenders, military analysts, and orientalists:

“The illusion of Al-Mavasi and the refugee trap”: Hundreds of thousands of people have pitched tents and settled in the coastal area of Al-Mavasi, which was pointed out as “safe” for civilians by the Israeli command; however, regular strikes by drones and aviation here show that official security guarantees do not work in practice and the tents have no protection;

“Orange line” — the weapon of ambiguity: This concept introduced by the Israeli army has no physical markers or border pillars on the ground; the risk of refugees and international humanitarian organizations unknowingly entering a “forbidden zone” and being fired upon without warning is sharply increasing;

Collapse of agreements: The death of over 1,400 people after the truce agreement adopted in the autumn of 2025 signifies that the mechanism of diplomatic intermediaries has been paralyzed; this creates a danger that instead of achieving peace in the region, the war will transition into an even more horrific phase.

In your opinion, why are international organizations and the world community unable to put an end to the bombardment of tent camps and markets declared as “safe zones”? What mechanisms are needed to prevent the trampling of civilian rights through vague “orange lines”? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important article dedicated to the analysis of the human tragedy in Gaza with everyone!