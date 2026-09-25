The press service of current English champions Manchester City closely monitored the international performances of their star players called up to national teams during the FIFA matchdays and published a special review. Alongside the matches of Norway and Portugal, the English powerhouse also paid special attention to the sensational friendly match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Iran (3:1). The report notes that central defender Abduqodir Khusanov played the full 90 minutes in this clash, reliably neutralizing the attacks of such a strong opponent as Iran.

While Uzbekistan's victory was built upon Eldor Shomurodov's brace and Husayn Norchaev's late goal, the opponent's lone consolation goal was recorded as an own goal by Jahongir Orozov. Additionally, City's top scorer Erling Haaland scored twice in a dramatic encounter against Denmark (3:2) to put his team at the top of the group, while Citizens' captain Rúben Dias successfully played his 81st match for the national team, completely locking down the defense in Portugal's 1-0 victory over Wales.

"Khusanov against Iran, Haaland's brace, and Dias's defense": 5 key points from Manchester City's report

The most important facts from the official review published by the English club:

Uzbekistan in City's spotlight: The Manchester club's official website extensively covered Uzbekistan's 3:1 victory over Iran;

90 minutes of skill from Khusanov: Abduqodir Khusanov played the full match in central defense, standing out with his reliable performance;

Shomurodov's brace and Norchaev's final touch: Goals from Shomurodov (2) and Norchaev (1) secured the victory for Uzbekistan;

Super scoring form from Haaland: Erling scored 2 goals against Denmark's goal (3:2), slotting the winning goal into the corner of the net in the 75th minute;

Dias's 81st match: 29-year-old Rúben Dias restricted Wales to just one shot on target, contributing to the 1:0 success.

Manchester City loanees/players: Comparison of international results and statistics

Performance indicators of the matches mentioned in the club's official information:

Player and National Team Opponent and Final Score Time Played and Position Personal Result General Significance of the Match Abduqodir Khusanov (Uzbekistan) Iran (3:1) 90 minutes (Central Defender) Held the defense solid Major victory over a continental powerhouse Erling Haaland (Norway) Denmark (3:2) 90 minutes (Central Forward) Brace (18th, 75th minutes) Propelled his team to the top of the group Rúben Dias (Portugal) Wales (1:0) 90 minutes (Captain, Defender) Clean sheet, 81st match for the national team Path to defending the Nations League title

Football expertise: Why is this recognition a major event for Uzbek football?

Conclusions of sports commentators and international scouts:

Uzbekistan's name in City's media: One of the world's most expensive and prestigious clubs mentioning our national team's match on its website alongside superstars like Haaland and Dias means the global market value of our football is rising;

Khusanov's reliable performance: Playing error-free for 90 minutes against a physically powerful opponent like Iran once again proved Khusanov's high potential at the international level;

Psychological boost for the national team: This confident 3:1 victory over Iran will serve as an important motivational push ahead of our national team's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

In your opinion, will Abduqodir Khusanov reach the level to play in the starting lineup of top clubs like Manchester City in the near future? How do you personally assess our national team's 3:1 victory over Iran? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this exclusive article about the international recognition of Uzbek football with all your friends!