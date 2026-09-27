Foreign exchange rates for September 27 have been announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for September 27, 2026. Accordingly, the dollar decreased by 5.47 soums to 11,825.40 soums.

• The euro increased by 32.80 soums to 13,483.32 soums. • The pound sterling increased by 25.88 soums to 15,669.84 soums. • The Russian ruble increased by 1.07 soums to 140.34 soums. • The Japanese yen increased by 0.55 soums to 75.04 soums. • The Swiss franc decreased by 23.86 soums to 14,273.26 soums. • The Chinese yuan decreased by 1 soum to 1,761.49 soums.