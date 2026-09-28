What will the weather be like in Tashkent on September 29?

Tomorrow, September 29, short-term rain and occasional thunderstorms are expected in Tashkent region and the capital. Uzhydromet reported on this.

According to the report, the weather in Tashkent city will be slightly cloudy with occasional changes. At night, there is a possibility of short-term rain and thunderstorms in some places. No precipitation is expected during the day. The temperature will be 11–13 degrees Celsius at night and 24–26 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region, the weather will be slightly cloudy, changeable at times, with no precipitation. The temperature will be 7-12 degrees at night and 22-27 degrees during the day.

In Bukhara and Navoi regions, the weather will be slightly cloudy, changeable at times, with no precipitation. The temperature will be 8-13 degrees at night and 22-27 degrees during the day.

In Tashkent region, the weather will be slightly cloudy, changeable at times, with brief rain and possible thunderstorms in some areas. The temperature will be 10-15 degrees at night and 23-28 degrees during the day.

In Syrdarya, Jizzakh, and Samarkand regions, the weather will be slightly cloudy, changeable at times, with no precipitation. The temperature will be 8-13 degrees at night and 23-28 degrees during the day.

In Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, the weather will be slightly cloudy, changeable at times, with no precipitation. The temperature will be 10-15 degrees at night and 25-30 degrees during the day.

In Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions, the weather will be slightly cloudy, changeable at times, with no precipitation. The temperature will be 10-15 degrees at night and 23-28 degrees during the day.

In the foothill and mountainous regions of the republic, the weather will be changeable, with brief rain and thunderstorms in some areas. Precipitation may turn into snow in high mountain areas. The temperature will be 5-10 degrees at night and 15-20 degrees during the day.