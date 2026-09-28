Starship spacecraft reaches orbit for the first time in history

A new chapter in the history of astronautics has been opened: SpaceX's super-heavy Starship rocket has reached a significant milestone in its latest test flight. According to ixbt.com, the Starship S41 spacecraft successfully reached orbit for the first time, despite engine failures. This is reported by news source.

This test marks the fourteenth consecutive flight for SpaceX. The primary objective set by experts was to place the spacecraft into an orbital trajectory. Although technical difficulties and engine malfunctions were observed during the flight, the engineering team achieved the expected result.

Technical tests during the flight

In the initial phase of the flight, one Raptor engine on the Super Heavy booster failed. However, this did not prevent the successful separation of stages or the smooth splashdown of the booster. The booster subsequently exploded as expected, which is considered a normal occurrence according to the test program.

Shortly thereafter, one vacuum engine on the Starship spacecraft itself also shut down. Nevertheless, approximately 25 minutes after launch, SpaceX specialists performed a second burn, and the spacecraft successfully reached its planned orbit.

Future steps

Currently, the flight of the Starship S41 spacecraft continues. According to the source, the spacecraft is moving at an altitude of approximately 275 kilometers at a speed of over 26,000 kilometers per hour.

This successful test serves as a significant step in humanity's plans for future space exploration and interplanetary travel. SpaceX engineers will analyze the collected data to make future flights even safer and more efficient.