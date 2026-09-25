Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan

Earlier, it was reported that a criminal act was committed against a 5-year-old pupil at a preschool educational institution in Namangan region, and the suspect was taken into custody. New details regarding the incident have been released.

According to the Children's Ombudsman, on September 12, the Investigation Department of the Uchkurgan District Internal Affairs Directorate initiated a criminal case under Part 4 of Article 118 and Part 1 of Article 112 of the Criminal Code.

As part of the investigation, the suspect K.M. was detained in a procedural manner. By a court decision, a preventive measure of detention was applied against him.

Currently, preliminary investigative actions on the case are ongoing.

According to legislation, Part 4 of Article 118 of the Criminal Code provides for a prison sentence of 15 to 20 years for a crime related to rape against a minor. Certain reliefs related to serving sentences for such crimes are not applied.

Following the incident, specialists from the regional "Inson" Social Services Center provided the victimized child and her family with necessary psychological, medical, social, and legal assistance. This support work continues to this day.

The Children's Ombudsman is monitoring the case and overseeing the enforcement of the legal rights and interests of the minor victim.

At the same time, it was noted that various unconfirmed reports are circulating on social networks regarding the incident. Disseminating information that encroaches upon the child's identity, honor, and dignity may negatively impact her interests.

The Children's Ombudsman urged the media and social networks to prioritize the interests of the minor victim when covering the situation and to rely solely on information provided by official sources.