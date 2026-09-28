Xiaomi Introduces Its First Heat Pump Washer-Dryer

Xiaomi has unveiled its first-ever combined washer-dryer featuring heat pump technology in the Chinese market: the Mijia Washing Machine Protector Pro Supreme Edition Heat Pump Washer-Dryer. According to Ixbt.com, this advanced appliance offers the ability to clean and dry large loads of laundry simultaneously, taking household energy efficiency to a new level. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

The key technological breakthrough of the new device is its ability to reuse thermal energy during the drying process, unlike traditional condensation washer-dryers. According to data provided by Xiaomi, this approach helps reduce energy consumption by up to 73 percent. Additionally, a special dual-fan construction speeds up the drying process by 49 percent.

Innovative technologies and compact design

Despite engineers successfully integrating a heat pump, the device maintains the standard dimensions of a typical washing machine. The heat module is positioned in the upper part of the chassis, and the optimized circulation of the refrigerant increases heat exchange efficiency by 59 percent.

The device has a capacity of up to 13 kg for washing and 9 kg for drying. Users are provided with a total of 35 main washing and drying programs, as well as 11 specialized modes. A high-density dual-layer filtration system traps lint and debris, preventing them from re-adhering to clothes.

AI and smart ecosystem

The machine is equipped with a modern water electrolysis system, which, according to Xiaomi, provides a washing efficiency coefficient of 1.3. When using the cold water electrolysis mode, it is possible to remove 20 types of stubborn stains and achieve a sterilization rate of up to 99 percent.

Another significant advantage of the device is its built-in AI assistant. Users simply need to specify the fabric type, color, and stain type, and the system automatically selects the optimal washing and drying program. The new product is fully integrated into the Xiaomi HyperOS Smart Connect ecosystem, allowing for remote control and voice command support via the Mi Home app.