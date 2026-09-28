A new era has begun on the political map of the Middle East and in the history of regional security: the US Armed Forces have completely left Iraqi territory. According to Germany's DPA news agency, a high-ranking Iraqi government official confirmed that all US combat units and all military forces providing logistical (rear) support to them have been completely withdrawn from the country. Although the Pentagon has not yet officially commented on this information, nationwide celebrations and festive events as "Independence Day" are planned in Baghdad on the occasion of this date.

The final agreement on the withdrawal of troops was reached in 2024, and as of 2025, 2,500 American military personnel remained in the country. In addition, based on an agreement reached in New York between Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey also agreed to hand over the "Bashika-Zelikan" military base to the Iraqis and gradually withdraw its troops.

"End of the 23-year mission, 2,500 military personnel, and national holiday": 5 key points of the historical step

The most important official evidence regarding the withdrawal of US and Turkish troops from Iraq:

US forces completely withdrawn: Combat units and all logistical support bases have completely left Iraq;

2,500 soldiers and the last bases: The contingent remaining until 2025 was stationed mainly in Erbil, a Kurdish region, and in Baghdad's "Green Zone";

"Independence Day" celebrations in Iraq: The government is preparing to widely celebrate the complete withdrawal of foreign troops as a new symbol of independence;

The Pentagon remains silent for now: Although no official statement has been issued by the US Department of Defense, the process was completed based on the 2024 plan;

Turkey is also withdrawing its troops: On the sidelines of the UN summit, Erdogan and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi agreed to hand over the "Bashika-Zelikan" military base to the Iraqi army.

Classification of foreign military presence and new era indicators on Iraqi territory

Comparison of official indicators regarding the missions of the US and Turkey in Iraq:

Analysis criteria and directions US Armed Forces Mission Turkish Armed Forces Mission Status of the military contingent Completely withdrawn from Iraq Agreement reached on gradual withdrawal Main bases and locations Baghdad ("Green Zone") and Erbil garrison "Bashika-Zelikan" military base (Northern Iraq) Number of troops (at the final stage) Nearly 2,500 military personnel Special border and counter-terrorism units Platform where agreement was reached 2024 Washington-Baghdad strategic agreement September 2026, New York (UN General Assembly) Leadership on the Iraqi side Iraqi Ministry of Defense and Baghdad Government Negotiations between Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and President Erdogan Public reaction "Independence Day" nationwide celebrations A huge diplomatic achievement on the path to restoring sovereignty

Geopolitics and Regional Security Expertise: Why US Departure Will Change Iraq's Destiny

Conclusions of international security analysts, orientalists, and military experts:

"Sovereignty after the 2003 invasion": The era that began after the 2003 US military invasion has officially come to an end; the Iraqi government is achieving the restoration of the country's full independence by taking control of all foreign military bases and armed formations;

Balance of power in the region and the Iranian factor: The departure of American troops places the responsibility of independently ensuring its defense on Baghdad; although analysts express concern that groups influenced by Tehran might fill this void, Iraqi officials strive to pursue a multi-vector balance policy by reaching a compromise with Turkey;

Importance of the agreement with Turkey: The return of the "Bashika-Zelikan" base in northern Iraq signifies the formation of a new partnership model between Ankara and Baghdad regarding border security and the fight against Kurdish armed groups; this, in turn, lays the foundation for the peaceful development of the region.

Do you think the complete withdrawal of US and foreign military contingents will ensure long-awaited stability and peace in Iraq, or will it pose a risk of new internal conflicts? How do you think this historical step by the Iraqi government will affect Middle Eastern geopolitics? Leave your personal analysis and thoughts in the comments and share the biggest military-political news on the world stage with your loved ones!