"Sharq" group singer Tatyana Zayseva announced her divorce and responded to haters' remarks

·95·Culture
"Sharq" group singer Tatyana Zayseva announced her divorce and responded to haters' remarks

After Sarvar and Tatyana Zayseva, the singers of the "Sharq" group, announced their divorce, the female singer has been facing various negative comments on social media. Tatyana addressed the haters, urging people not to interfere in others' personal lives.

According to Tatyana Zayseva, some users are expressing various opinions about her life after the divorce.

"Every person is a separate world, a separate heart. Too many people are ready to discuss someone else," the singer appealed.

She mentioned that some comments say things like "she got divorced and let herself go, she's having a great time." The singer emphasized that people should not draw conclusions without having complete information about others' lives.

In Tatyana Zayseva's opinion, every person has their own world and problems that are invisible to others.

"There is a world you don't know, everyone has their own grief. I wish everyone love and affection towards yourselves," she said.

Tatyana: "Do not discuss someone else's life"

Through her message responding to those leaving negative comments, the singer urged people to focus on their own lives and feelings first.

At a time when Sarvar and Tatyana Zayseva's personal life is being discussed on social media following the news of their divorce, her new message has also attracted the attention of followers.

SharqSarvarTatyana Zayseva
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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