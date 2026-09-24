Sevinch Ismoilova openly shares the most tragic event of her life kept secret for 8 years

·4.9K·Culture
Sevinch Ismoilova openly shares the most tragic event of her life kept secret for 8 years

Singer Sevinch Ismoilova spoke about one of the most difficult events in her life that she had hidden from her fans for a long time. After 8 years, she revealed the story behind the scars on her body that many people always ask about.

It all started in 2018

When Sevinch Ismoilova was just starting her career and performing at weddings in the regions, she got into a road traffic accident.

According to the singer, the passengers fell asleep in the car returning from a wedding gig in the Gazli district of Bukhara region. The car veered off the road at high speed, resulting in a severe crash.

"It took me 8 years to be able to tell you about this event," the singer began her story. According to Sevinch, she was in a coma for some time after the accident and regained consciousness 15 days later to the sound of her mother crying.

She stated that she sustained various injuries as a result of the crash and went through a long recovery process. The injury to her left arm was particularly serious.

Doctors managed to save her arm through a long and complex surgical procedure.

Six months after the accident, the singer started performing at weddings again. However, she said that from the very first days, the long-term complications of the crash began to show.

Sevinch Ismoilova kept this event to herself for years. Now she has openly told her fans about the history of her scars and one of the hardest periods of her life.

Singer Sevinch IsmoilovaBukharaGazliaccident
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Sevinch Ismoilova spoke about her childhood nickname, the names she wants to give her future children, and her debtsSevinch Ismoilova spoke about her childhood nickname, the names she wants to give her future children, and her debts23 September 13:50Dilfuza Ismoilova: "I earned 30-40 thousand dollars a day"Dilfuza Ismoilova: "I earned 30-40 thousand dollars a day"21 April 20:35Dilfuza Ismoilova speaks candidly about her daughters-in-law: "My daughters-in-law are goldenDilfuza Ismoilova speaks candidly about her daughters-in-law: "My daughters-in-law are golden27 April 14:37Dilfuza Ismailova recalled an unpleasant situation related to a diamond worn on her noseDilfuza Ismailova recalled an unpleasant situation related to a diamond worn on her nose17 April 15:52Sevinch Ismoilova Awarded the "Devotee of Culture and Art" BadgeSevinch Ismoilova Awarded the "Devotee of Culture and Art" Badge4 June 16:26Dilfuza Ismoilova: “I love everyone, but there are also those who cannot stand me”Dilfuza Ismoilova: “I love everyone, but there are also those who cannot stand me”20 April 15:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
Unexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photo
Unexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photo
Zebo Rakhimova revealed where she gets money for her travels and how many countries she has visited
Zebo Rakhimova revealed where she gets money for her travels and how many countries she has visited