SpaceX launches Starlink V3 satellites into orbit via Starship for the first time in history

·2·Technology
SpaceX launches Starlink V3 satellites into orbit via Starship for the first time in history

According to Ixbt.com, SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has successfully completed a significant milestone in the history of space technology. For the first time, the Starship super-heavy launch vehicle successfully deployed its payload, delivering the first Starlink V3 satellites into space and establishing stable communication with them. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This test flight marks another important step for SpaceX. According to reports, this is the company's fourteenth test flight of its super-heavy rocket. The rocket is intended to carry a total of 26 new-generation Starlink V3 units into orbit, with the sequential deployment process scheduled to last approximately 30 minutes.

Technical capabilities of the new generation satellites

According to an official statement from Starlink representatives, the launch of this series of spacecraft will significantly expand the capabilities of the global internet network. The new series is capable of adding a total of 26 Tbit/s to the throughput capacity of the satellite network. This will provide users worldwide with faster and more stable connectivity.

Each Starlink V3 unit has a data transmission capacity of up to 1 Tbit/s for the downlink channel and up to 160 Gbit/s for the uplink channel. Notably, according to the provided technical specifications, the new devices outperform the previous Starlink V2 generation by nearly 10 times in downlink speed and 22 times in uplink speed.

The result of modernized technologies

Such immense speed and efficiency figures were not achieved by chance. Experts explain that these high performance metrics are ensured by fundamentally updated phased array antennas and improved laser communication systems. These technologies enable high-speed data transmission in space and maintain stable mutual communication between satellites.

At the time of publication, the sequential deployment of the satellites was proceeding successfully. Experts emphasize that this successful step will be a major turning point in further expanding global internet coverage and fully preparing the Starship rocket for commercial use.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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