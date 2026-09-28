Do women need to sleep more than men?

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Do women need to sleep more than men?

Do women need to sleep more than men? Information suggesting that 8–9 hours of sleep is enough for women and 6–7 hours for men frequently appears on social media. However, scientists have not established such a strict standard.

Studies show that there are certain differences between the sleep of women and men. For example, women may sleep slightly more on average, but this difference does not necessarily amount to 1–2 hours. The most important thing is getting enough sleep tailored to a person's age and individual needs.

The general recommendation for adults aged 18–60 is to sleep at least 7 hours a night. For those aged 61–64, 7–9 hours of sleep is recommended, and for those over 65, 7–8 hours.

Interestingly, insomnia is more common in women than in men. A meta-analysis combining several studies found that women have a higher probability of insomnia compared to men.

One of the reasons for this may be hormonal changes. During the menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause, fluctuations in estrogen and progesterone levels can affect sleep quality and duration.

Therefore, even if a woman has slept for 8 hours, her sleep quality may not be sufficient during certain periods. In other words, the issue is not just the number of hours spent in bed, but also the quality of sleep.

A woman sleeping slightly more may be related to her individual needs. Regular and adequate sleep is important for everyone, regardless of gender.

women's insomniahormonal changessleep recommendationsmedical research
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