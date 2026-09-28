Heroes of the Chess Olympiad awarded with high state honors

The efforts of the Uzbek chess players who achieved a historic victory in Samarkand have been duly recognized. Athletes, coaches, and industry experts who participated successfully in the 46th World Chess Olympiad and the 3rd Chess Olympiad for People with Disabilities were awarded state honors.

This recognition is more than just a simple prize. In a competition held in Samarkand, where nearly 2,000 chess players and grandmasters from over 200 countries participated, the Uzbekistan men's national team secured a historic victory, earning the honorable title of two-time Olympic champion.

Olympic champions recognized by the state

Muxiddin Madaminov, one of the bright representatives of the Uzbek chess school, was awarded the honorary title of "Pride of Uzbekistan" (O‘zbekiston Iftixori).

Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Shamsiddin Vohidov, and Nodirbek Yakubboyev were awarded the honorary title of "Honored Athlete of the Republic of Uzbekistan".

Additionally, national team member Javohir Sindorov was awarded the "Order of Dedicated Service" (Fidokorona xizmatlari uchun).

Each of these chess players was noted among the athletes who contributed to the historic victory in Samarkand.

Coaches and federation representatives also awarded

Behind this historic result lies not only the skill of the chess players but also the coaching school and organizational system that have been developed over the years.

In this regard, Rustam Qosimjanov and Samandar Shermuhammadov were awarded the honorary title of "Honored Sports Coach of the Republic of Uzbekistan".

Komil Sindarov, Deputy Chairman of the Uzbekistan Chess Federation, was awarded the honorary title of "Honored Youth Coach of the Republic of Uzbekistan".

Federation Secretary General Bobir Sattarov and sports official Rashid Talipov were among those awarded the "Order of Friendship" (Do‘stlik).

Nafisa Mo‘minova, head coach of the women's national team, was also awarded the "Order of Friendship".

From Javohir Sindorov to para-chess players

The list of state awards covers athletes working in various areas of chess.

While Jahongir Vohidov was awarded the "Order of Courage" (Mardlik), para-chess representatives Sirojiddin Zaynidinov, Selbi Kakishova, Ahadxon Kimsanboyev, Sardorbek Mamarajabov, and Marsel Shayusupov also received this order.

Chess players such as Abdimalik Abdisalimov, Humoyun Begmuratov, Ortiq Nig‘matov, and Muhammadzohid Suyarov were awarded the "Creator of the Future" (Kelajak Bunyodkori) medal.

Also, federation specialists in information technology and chess methodology, Komiljon Azizov and Javlon Mardonov, were deemed worthy of this medal.

Members of the women's national team also recognized

Members of the Uzbekistan women's national team, Nilufarxon Imomqo‘ziyeva, Guldona Karimova, Umida Omonova, Gulruxbegim Tohirjonova, and Afro‘za Xamdamova, were awarded the "Healthy Lifestyle" (Sog‘lom Turmush) medal.

Additionally, Baxtiyor Jumayev, a specialist in competition organization and commentator for the Chess Federation, was awarded this medal.

This list shows that the chess festival in Samarkand was the result of the collective effort of not just a few champions, but athletes, coaches, federation specialists, and para-chess players.

The victory in Samarkand — a continuation of new history

The fact that the 46th World Chess Olympiad was held in Uzbekistan for the first time further increased the importance of the competition. Preparations for the Olympiad were carried out with the goals of popularizing chess in the country and supporting new generations of talent.

The victory of the Uzbekistan national team became one of the brightest results of this process.

In his congratulatory message on September 27, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted the team's result in a competition featuring representatives from over 200 countries as a historic victory. He also emphasized that the Uzbekistan team defeated the reigning Olympic champion India, China, and the high-ranking USA national teams.

The victory achieved on the chessboard in Samarkand has now been etched into history with state awards.

Most importantly, this result once again demonstrated the potential of Uzbekistan's chess on the international stage. The success of the generation that achieved the championship in Samarkand can pave the way to new heights for thousands of young people interested in chess.