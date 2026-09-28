Tashkent — Pap toll road: Distance via Kamchik will be shortened by 2.5 hours!

In Uzbekistan, detailed layout plans and official technical parameters for the construction of a new toll high-speed highway — one of the largest and most modern infrastructure projects connecting the capital with the Fergana Valley — have been announced. In the initial phase of the project, a route with a total length of 171 kilometers will be built: the section from Tashkent to Angren will cover 102 km, while the mountainous section from Angren to Pap will span 69 km.

This strategic transport artery is designed to serve up to 60,000 vehicles per day, saving drivers 2 to 2.5 hours of travel time. Most importantly, built on complex engineering solutions, this road will provide uninterrupted and safe movement across the Kamchik Pass even during winter snowstorms or heavy precipitation.

"171 km of new road, 60,000 cars a day, and minus 2.5 hours": 5 key points of the project

The most important official facts regarding the new Tashkent — Angren — Pap toll highway:

171-kilometer two-phase coverage: The Tashkent–Angren section of the route will be 102 km, and the Angren–Pap section will consist of 69 km;

Travel time reduced by up to 2.5 hours: Travel time from the capital to the valley regions will be significantly saved;

Carrying capacity of 60,000 vehicles per day: The new traffic flow will be able to accommodate 60,000 vehicles daily without congestion;

19 bridges and major structures: Along the route, 19 bridges and overpasses with a total length of 7.68 km, 4 transport interchanges, and 15 underpasses will be built;

Uninterrupted safety at Kamchik: Uninterrupted traffic along the pass is guaranteed even in adverse weather conditions with rain or heavy snow.

Official technical parameters of the Tashkent — Angren — Pap high-speed road

A table of the main construction and engineering indicators shown in the project layout:

Key engineering indicators Official volume and parameters according to the project JPG Advantages for passengers and drivers Total road length 171 km (102 km Tashkent–Angren + 69 km Angren–Pap) Direct and fast route bypassing cities Number of traffic lanes 6-lane — 80.5 km / 4-lane — 21.5 km Smooth and wide traffic without dangerous overtaking Bridges and overpasses 19 structures (total length 7.68 km) Opportunity to easily overcome complex mountain relief Transport interchanges and crossing points 4 interchanges, 15 underpasses (0.67 km) Elimination of at-grade intersections and ensured safety Payment and control systems 4 toll plazas, 3 weight measurement systems Fast payment and protection of the road surface from heavy loads Capacity and efficiency 60 thousand vehicles per day, reducing time by 2–2.5 hours Drastic savings on tolls, fuel, and time

Engineering and economic expertise: Why is this road a revolutionary step for Uzbekistan's logistics?

Conclusions of road construction engineers, economists, and transport analysts:

"Eliminating winter obstacles at the Kamchik Pass": The frequent closures of the road due to seasonal snowfall, ice, and avalanche risks at the pass used to cut off communication between the valley and the capital; the modern highway with new viaducts, tunnels, and sturdy barriers will ensure congestion-free travel in any weather;

Economic and trade development: Reducing travel time by 2.5 hours will significantly lower the cost of transporting agricultural and light industry goods from the Fergana Valley to the capital and export markets; moreover, the quality of the road will reduce vehicle wear and tear;

Smart control and quality assurance: The installation of 3 automatic weight measurement systems on the road will prevent overloaded heavy trucks from prematurely damaging the new asphalt pavement, guaranteeing that the highway will serve with high quality for many years.

In your opinion, what pricing would be reasonable and fair for cars and trucks to safely travel through the Kamchik Pass via the new toll road 2.5 hours faster? What innovations do you think this modern highway will bring to the connection between the valley and the capital? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the country's largest road project with all drivers!