Tashkent — Pap toll road: Distance via Kamchik will be shortened by 2.5 hours!

·56·Uzbekistan
Tashkent — Pap toll road: Distance via Kamchik will be shortened by 2.5 hours!

In Uzbekistan, detailed layout plans and official technical parameters for the construction of a new toll high-speed highway — one of the largest and most modern infrastructure projects connecting the capital with the Fergana Valley — have been announced. In the initial phase of the project, a route with a total length of 171 kilometers will be built: the section from Tashkent to Angren will cover 102 km, while the mountainous section from Angren to Pap will span 69 km.

This strategic transport artery is designed to serve up to 60,000 vehicles per day, saving drivers 2 to 2.5 hours of travel time. Most importantly, built on complex engineering solutions, this road will provide uninterrupted and safe movement across the Kamchik Pass even during winter snowstorms or heavy precipitation.

"171 km of new road, 60,000 cars a day, and minus 2.5 hours": 5 key points of the project

The most important official facts regarding the new Tashkent — Angren — Pap toll highway:

  • 171-kilometer two-phase coverage: The Tashkent–Angren section of the route will be 102 km, and the Angren–Pap section will consist of 69 km;

  • Travel time reduced by up to 2.5 hours: Travel time from the capital to the valley regions will be significantly saved;

  • Carrying capacity of 60,000 vehicles per day: The new traffic flow will be able to accommodate 60,000 vehicles daily without congestion;

  • 19 bridges and major structures: Along the route, 19 bridges and overpasses with a total length of 7.68 km, 4 transport interchanges, and 15 underpasses will be built;

  • Uninterrupted safety at Kamchik: Uninterrupted traffic along the pass is guaranteed even in adverse weather conditions with rain or heavy snow.

Official technical parameters of the Tashkent — Angren — Pap high-speed road

A table of the main construction and engineering indicators shown in the project layout:

Key engineering indicators

Official volume and parameters according to the project JPG

Advantages for passengers and drivers

Total road length

171 km (102 km Tashkent–Angren + 69 km Angren–Pap)

Direct and fast route bypassing cities

Number of traffic lanes

6-lane — 80.5 km / 4-lane — 21.5 km

Smooth and wide traffic without dangerous overtaking

Bridges and overpasses

19 structures (total length 7.68 km)

Opportunity to easily overcome complex mountain relief

Transport interchanges and crossing points

4 interchanges, 15 underpasses (0.67 km)

Elimination of at-grade intersections and ensured safety

Payment and control systems

4 toll plazas, 3 weight measurement systems

Fast payment and protection of the road surface from heavy loads

Capacity and efficiency

60 thousand vehicles per day, reducing time by 2–2.5 hours

Drastic savings on tolls, fuel, and time

Engineering and economic expertise: Why is this road a revolutionary step for Uzbekistan's logistics?

Conclusions of road construction engineers, economists, and transport analysts:

  • "Eliminating winter obstacles at the Kamchik Pass": The frequent closures of the road due to seasonal snowfall, ice, and avalanche risks at the pass used to cut off communication between the valley and the capital; the modern highway with new viaducts, tunnels, and sturdy barriers will ensure congestion-free travel in any weather;

  • Economic and trade development: Reducing travel time by 2.5 hours will significantly lower the cost of transporting agricultural and light industry goods from the Fergana Valley to the capital and export markets; moreover, the quality of the road will reduce vehicle wear and tear;

  • Smart control and quality assurance: The installation of 3 automatic weight measurement systems on the road will prevent overloaded heavy trucks from prematurely damaging the new asphalt pavement, guaranteeing that the highway will serve with high quality for many years.

In your opinion, what pricing would be reasonable and fair for cars and trucks to safely travel through the Kamchik Pass via the new toll road 2.5 hours faster? What innovations do you think this modern highway will bring to the connection between the valley and the capital? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the country's largest road project with all drivers!

Fergana ValleyTashkent-Angren-Pap high-speed road171 km highwayKamchik Pass
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Andijan International Airport is being rebuilt: Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspects the construction progressAndijan International Airport is being rebuilt: Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspects the construction progress23 September 17:01President announces when Uzbekistan's first toll road will openPresident announces when Uzbekistan's first toll road will open23 July 20:16New procedure for toll roads approved in UzbekistanNew procedure for toll roads approved in Uzbekistan6 August 16:04150 km/h Tashkent–Samarkand highway: what will the toll be?150 km/h Tashkent–Samarkand highway: what will the toll be?23 July 19:25Urganch–Xiva toll road: a new system will take effect from 25 avgustUrganch–Xiva toll road: a new system will take effect from 25 avgust20 August 19:38What will the weather be like in Tashkent on September 29?What will the weather be like in Tashkent on September 29?Today 20:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent