Klopp after the worst start in history: "Criticize me, not the players"

Germany national team head coach Jürgen Klopp took all the pressure upon himself after a sensational and unfortunate start in the Nations League. The German machine drew 1:1 away against traditional rivals Netherlands, and then suffered a 0:1 defeat at home to Greece. This result set an antirecord as the worst start among all head coaches in the history of the German national team.

At a time when newly called-up players are facing whistling and harsh criticism from fans and local media, Klopp spoke on Sky Sport to take all the blame on himself and protect the team. Ahead, the Germans face a match against Serbia on October 1 and a return fixture away against Greece on October 4.

"Historical antirecord, whistling, and the coach's shield": 5 key points of Klopp's speech

Key facts regarding the crisis start in the German national team and Jürgen Klopp's open statement:

The worst record in the history of the DFB-Team: Only 1 point from 2 matches — a result never seen under any head coach in Germany's history;

"Criticize me, not the guys": Jürgen Klopp asked to shield young and new players from pressure and direct all arrows of criticism at himself;

Surprise at fans' whistling: Klopp stated he doesn't understand why certain players were met with negativity by their own supporters at the stadium;

No room for panic and despair: The coach emphasized that the team is not as weak as imagined and the future will still be bright;

On the threshold of decisive tests: Germany will host Serbia on October 1, and will travel to Athens on October 4 in an attempt to get revenge.

Classification of Jürgen Klopp's start matches and the national team's condition

Initial results of the German national team in the Nations League and the coach's position:

Analysis criteria and directions Recorded result and indicator Klopp's official statement and attitude Away match against Netherlands 1:1 (hard-fought draw, 1 point) "We are not that bad, but not that good either" Home match against Greece 0:1 (unexpected defeat, 0 points) The opponent's unexpected blow and fans' discontent Historical status The worst start among all coaches "There is no need to sit around sowing ashes on our heads" Players' mental state Whistling at the stadium and media pressure "They are at a high level at their clubs, under my full protection" Next official matches October 1 (Serbia), October 4 (Greece away) "We will give our all and continue on the chosen right path"

Football and tactical expertise: Why did Klopp take on the role of "firefighter"?

Conclusions of sports analysts, football experts, and German football commentators:

"Classic Klopp psychological shield": During his time at Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, whenever the team fell into a crisis, Klopp always directed all the blows at himself personally in press conferences; through this, he is protecting young players who are just adapting to the national team from destructive media pressure;

Difference in club and national team dynamics: It is natural that Klopp's complex tactical style based on energy and pressing does not yield immediate results in short training camps; such tactical interruptions and mistakes were bound to happen until the players understood each other;

October exam — the final threshold: The match against Serbia and the return leg in Greece will determine the future vectors of Klopp at the DFB-Team; if they fail to win the next two games as well, even the coach's defensive stance will not be able to stop the harsh pressure from the press.

In your opinion, will Jürgen Klopp be able to adapt the Germany national team to his style and turn them back into the former powerful German machine, or does the national team environment not suit him like club football does? How do you assess the players being subjected to whistling by their own fans? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this major test analysis in German football with all football enthusiasts!