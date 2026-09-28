First unique app created for iPhone Duo

Although the new iPhone Duo smartphone has not yet hit the market, the first unique and interesting application for it has already been showcased. According to Ixbt.com, independent developer Vidit Bhargava has created a retro-style player that utilizes both screens of the foldable device. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The app, named Duo-Man, perfectly replicates the operation of legendary Walkman cassette players from the past. The user opens the device, selects music, and "inserts the cassette," then closes it to start listening.

Non-standard approach and nostalgia

The developer stated that he recorded the actual button-press sounds and mechanical noises of a real Walkman and integrated them into the app, providing the user with a more immersive experience.

Bhargava noted that he has long been a fan of vintage players. While looking for ideas for a hackathon, he realized that the mechanism of foldable screens reminded him of a cassette player lid.

Currently, there is a growing interest among young people in retro technologies, including cassettes, CDs, and vintage gadgets. The Duo-Man app fits perfectly into this global trend and has quickly gained popularity on social media.

Future capabilities of the app

Support for Apple Music and local audio files

Ability to manually "rewind" the cassette using Apple Pencil

Fast-forward and rewind functions just like the original Walkman

Plans to integrate Spotify in the future

Initially showcased at a hackathon where it won a prize, this project has gathered millions of views on social media. Inspired by the high interest, the author has started working on turning it into a full-fledged commercial application.