Starship spacecraft reaches orbit for the first time in history

A major historical event has occurred in the aerospace industry: according to ixbt.com, SpaceX has successfully completed the 14th test flight of its Starship heavy transport system. During this mission, the upper stage of the spacecraft reached Earth orbit for the first time and successfully deployed its payload. All 13 previous test flights had been conducted on suborbital trajectories. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

During this flight, launched from the Starbase site in Texas, a series of complex technical operations were performed. Specifically, approximately 6 minutes and 50 seconds after launch, the Super Heavy B21 first stage successfully completed its landing maneuver, touching down in the designated area in the Gulf of Mexico. Subsequently, the Starship S41 upper stage continued its flight, reaching an orbit at an altitude of approximately 275 kilometers 25 minutes after liftoff.

Orbital success and testing challenges

The most significant practical result of this flight was the successful deployment of 26 Starlink V3 satellites into orbit. SpaceX specialists reported that the Starlink team managed to establish stable communication with all deployed units. This demonstrated the system's potential to deliver practical payloads, rather than just serving as an experimental platform.

However, the mission was not entirely without issues. During the ascent to orbit, one of the Raptor vacuum engines failed. According to initial plans, the spacecraft was supposed to orbit the Earth 6 times, lasting approximately 10 hours. Due to the malfunction, company specialists decided to terminate the flight ahead of schedule.

Positive results despite anomalies

Approximately three hours after reaching orbit and completing two full revolutions around the Earth, the S41 spacecraft was directed toward a pre-determined area in the Pacific Ocean. The vessel performed a controlled splashdown, bringing the current test mission to an end.

Although the full planned duration was not achieved, experts consider the Flight 14 mission a complete success. The primary goals—reaching orbit and deploying satellites—were fully accomplished. SpaceX plans to consolidate these technological achievements and intends to conduct the next, 15th test flight in just three weeks.