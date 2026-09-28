Starship spacecraft reaches orbit for the first time in history

·26·Technology
Starship spacecraft reaches orbit for the first time in history

A major historical event has occurred in the aerospace industry: according to ixbt.com, SpaceX has successfully completed the 14th test flight of its Starship heavy transport system. During this mission, the upper stage of the spacecraft reached Earth orbit for the first time and successfully deployed its payload. All 13 previous test flights had been conducted on suborbital trajectories. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

During this flight, launched from the Starbase site in Texas, a series of complex technical operations were performed. Specifically, approximately 6 minutes and 50 seconds after launch, the Super Heavy B21 first stage successfully completed its landing maneuver, touching down in the designated area in the Gulf of Mexico. Subsequently, the Starship S41 upper stage continued its flight, reaching an orbit at an altitude of approximately 275 kilometers 25 minutes after liftoff.

Orbital success and testing challenges

The most significant practical result of this flight was the successful deployment of 26 Starlink V3 satellites into orbit. SpaceX specialists reported that the Starlink team managed to establish stable communication with all deployed units. This demonstrated the system's potential to deliver practical payloads, rather than just serving as an experimental platform.

However, the mission was not entirely without issues. During the ascent to orbit, one of the Raptor vacuum engines failed. According to initial plans, the spacecraft was supposed to orbit the Earth 6 times, lasting approximately 10 hours. Due to the malfunction, company specialists decided to terminate the flight ahead of schedule.

Positive results despite anomalies

Approximately three hours after reaching orbit and completing two full revolutions around the Earth, the S41 spacecraft was directed toward a pre-determined area in the Pacific Ocean. The vessel performed a controlled splashdown, bringing the current test mission to an end.

Although the full planned duration was not achieved, experts consider the Flight 14 mission a complete success. The primary goals—reaching orbit and deploying satellites—were fully accomplished. SpaceX plans to consolidate these technological achievements and intends to conduct the next, 15th test flight in just three weeks.

StarshipSpaceXStarlinkSpaceTechnology
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

SpaceX launches Starlink V3 satellites into orbit via Starship for the first time in historySpaceX launches Starlink V3 satellites into orbit via Starship for the first time in historyToday 19:27Starship spacecraft reaches orbit for the first time in historyStarship spacecraft reaches orbit for the first time in historyToday 18:51SpaceX plans to launch Starlink V3 satellites into orbit using Starship for the first time in its historySpaceX plans to launch Starlink V3 satellites into orbit using Starship for the first time in its history1 September 13:54SpaceX testing recycled heat shield tiles for StarshipSpaceX testing recycled heat shield tiles for Starship16 September 14:58The most important test in SpaceX history: Starship reaches orbitThe most important test in SpaceX history: Starship reaches orbit16 September 00:52SpaceX has stopped accepting orders for the Falcon 9 rocketSpaceX has stopped accepting orders for the Falcon 9 rocket22 September 00:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed