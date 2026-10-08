What needs to be done to stop the pain passed down from ancestors?

Why do certain mistakes, relationship problems, and painful trials keep repeating in life? There is a fundamental truth frequently mentioned in psychology and philosophy: any phenomenon that is not deeply comprehended by a person and whose cause-and-effect relationship is not understood will keep repeating in life.

Such an endless cycle ultimately creates a chain of sharp turns, tragic blows, and complex events in a person's destiny. This is directly related to whether a person lives consciously or unconsciously.

What does it mean to live in an unconscious state?

Many people understand unconsciousness only as mental disability, but in reality, spiritual and psychological unconsciousness is a much deeper problem:

Not knowing oneself: Not questioning one's experiences, the root causes of one's actions, living day-to-day purely out of habit without hearing the call of the soul;

Lack of trust: Living in a state of internal doubt and distrust towards the wisdom of the Creator and the laws of life He has established;

Autopilot mode: Always blaming the outside world or others for problems without analyzing the events in one's life.

The "invisible heritage" passing from generation to generation

Unresolved wounds in a person's psyche are transferred to future generations over time:

Transfer of traumas: For example, a woman living unconsciously involuntarily instills the severe sufferings, violence, lack of love, and fears she experienced in her youth into the upbringing of her own child;

Boundary of responsibility: Your internal pains and complexes may have been inherited from parents or ancestors, but you are solely responsible for stopping them right at this point;

Duty to break the chain: Failing to realize past mistakes dooms the next generation to walk the exact same painful path.

From inner darkness to light: The path of true upbringing

Stopping the problem and creating a healthy environment begins only with personal change:

Educating the ego and desires: Unless a person works on their selfishness, arrogance, and internal vices, they cannot achieve true spiritual freedom;

Awakening the soul and seeking the truth: If a person does not cleanse their inner world, strive for the truth, and awaken their soul from heedlessness, they will only leave their children a legacy of their own inner darkness and fears.

Only when a person deeply understands the events in their life, educates their ego, and opens the eyes of their soul are they capable of breaking the painful chain continuing across generations and laying the foundation for a new, enlightened generation.