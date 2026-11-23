On the eve of the battle for the world chess crown, reigning champion Gukesh Dommaraju gave a high assessment of his future opponent Javohir Sindarov. The Indian grandmaster highlighted the Uzbek chess player's talent and attitude toward the game, calling him a genius. Ahead of the decisive duel for the world championship, the relationship between the rivals, their personal assessments, and their psychological states are at the center of attention for chess fans. While speaking about the chess potential of Javohir Sindarov, reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju did not hide his sincere respect for the Uzbek grandmaster. This was reported by the official website of the International Chess Federation (FIDE). “He is very talented. In short — a genius!” In an interview with journalists ahead of the world championship match to be held in Switzerland, Gukesh Dommaraju acknowledged Javohir Sindarov's skill, talent, and dedication in chess.

“He is very talented and dedicated. In short — a genius!” said the reigning world champion about the Uzbek grandmaster. This description is particularly significant given that it was made on the eve of competition at the highest level of world chess. Gukesh showed that he views Sindarov not as an ordinary opponent, but as an extraordinarily talented player with great potential in chess. Sindarov analyzed Gukesh's potential tactics Javohir Sindarov has also focused on his future opponent's recent results and playing style. The Uzbek grandmaster attributed some of Gukesh's losses to his desire to win in any situation. In Sindarov's opinion, the Indian chess player may play more cautiously in the world championship match compared to previous tournaments. This means that in the duel between the two grandmasters, not only chess skill but also tactical approach, patience, and psychological stability will be of decisive importance.