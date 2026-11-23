“Javohir Sindarov is a genius!”: Gukesh gives an unexpected description of the Uzbek chess player
On the eve of the battle for the world chess crown, reigning champion Gukesh Dommaraju gave a high assessment of his future opponent Javohir Sindarov. The Indian grandmaster highlighted the Uzbek chess player's talent and attitude toward the game, calling him a genius.
Ahead of the decisive duel for the world championship, the relationship between the rivals, their personal assessments, and their psychological states are at the center of attention for chess fans. While speaking about the chess potential of Javohir Sindarov, reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju did not hide his sincere respect for the Uzbek grandmaster.
This was reported by the official website of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).
“He is very talented. In short — a genius!”
In an interview with journalists ahead of the world championship match to be held in Switzerland, Gukesh Dommaraju acknowledged Javohir Sindarov's skill, talent, and dedication in chess.
“He is very talented and dedicated. In short — a genius!” said the reigning world champion about the Uzbek grandmaster.
This description is particularly significant given that it was made on the eve of competition at the highest level of world chess. Gukesh showed that he views Sindarov not as an ordinary opponent, but as an extraordinarily talented player with great potential in chess.
Sindarov analyzed Gukesh's potential tactics
Javohir Sindarov has also focused on his future opponent's recent results and playing style. The Uzbek grandmaster attributed some of Gukesh's losses to his desire to win in any situation.
In Sindarov's opinion, the Indian chess player may play more cautiously in the world championship match compared to previous tournaments. This means that in the duel between the two grandmasters, not only chess skill but also tactical approach, patience, and psychological stability will be of decisive importance.
The first game for the world championship is on November 24
The first game for the world championship between Javohir Sindarov and Gukesh Dommaraju will be held on November 24. According to the draw results, the Uzbek grandmaster will play with the white pieces in the opening game.
The championship duel will consist of up to 14 classical games. If the overall score is tied at the end of the main matches, tie-break games will decide the world champion.
For Javohir Sindarov, this is not only one of the most important tests in his personal career but also an opportunity to further strengthen the prestige of Uzbek chess on the world stage. The high praise expressed by the reigning champion for the Uzbek grandmaster is one of the signs indicating how serious the competition in the upcoming duel will be.
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