Ahead of the upcoming U-17 World Cup match between the youth national teams of Uzbekistan and Italy, the Italians have highly praised their opponent's potential. Italy's head coach, Daniele Franceschini, paid special attention to the individual skills, team spirit, and quality of play of the Uzbek footballers.

In the 3rd round of the U-17 World Cup group stage, the national teams of Uzbekistan and Italy will face each other. Ahead of this encounter, it was evident that the Italian camp holds the Uzbek players in high regard. However, the Italians did not hide their intention to give their all for the victory.

Before the upcoming match, representatives of the Italian national team and head coach Daniele Franceschini answered journalists' questions, sharing their thoughts on Uzbekistan, their preparation plan, and their stance on the situation in the group.

Italian representative says the match against Uzbekistan will not be easy

Journalists asked the Italian representative whether there was a strong desire for revenge for last year's defeat in Uzbekistan and how the upcoming match might unfold.

The Italian representative emphasized that they approach every match seriously and do not change their preparation based on the opponent's name or position in the tournament.

— Of course, this will be very difficult, just like other matches, because, in general, there are no easy games. We will give our all, as always. We will work throughout the week, recover this evening, hold a training session tomorrow, and then see what to do and how to move. But, of course, we will be ready for the game and give our best on the pitch, — said the Italian representative.

From his words, it is clear that the Italians are not treating the match against Uzbekistan as a simple group stage game.

Has Italy analyzed Uzbekistan's game?

During the conversation, the Italians were also asked whether they had watched the previous matches of the Uzbekistan national team and studied the opponent's tactical aspects.

The Italian representative stated that the main focus is currently on recovery and that the process of analyzing the opponent's games will begin later.

— We haven't seen anything yet; we are currently thinking about recovery. We approach each game individually, so we haven't looked at the opponent's games yet. We hope for a good game, we will give our all anyway, and I am confident that our team will go far in the competition, — he said.

This response showed that the Italian camp is preparing for the next matches in the tournament step by step.

“Uzbekistan is a very good team”: Franceschini highlights the opponent

Italy U-17 head coach Daniele Franceschini expressed his thoughts on the match against Uzbekistan in more detail. He highly praised both the individual skills and the collective actions of the Uzbek players.

— Of course, we watched them — they are a very good team. We have two strong opponents in our group, like Ivory Coast today. Now we will recover, and from tomorrow, we will think about Uzbekistan, which knows how to play football and possesses both very strong individual players and good team spirit, — said Franceschini.

The Italian coach's description implies that the Uzbek youth team has stood out not only as individual players but also as a team that complements each other.

Franceschini did not single out any specific Uzbek player

The Italian head coach was also asked if there is any specific player in the Uzbekistan squad who could pose the greatest threat to the Italians.

Franceschini did not want to limit the assessment of the opponent's strength to one or two players. He focused on Uzbekistan's team play and individual talents.

— Uzbekistan's team play is excellent. I repeat, they have some high-level players, but besides that, every team has talented footballers who can decide the outcome of a game. I tell the boys that first of all, we must think about ourselves, our own style of play, our identity, and our mentality. That is the most important thing, — emphasized the Italian coach.

It is clear from Franceschini's thoughts that Italy is focusing seriously on the quality of the entire team's play rather than any specific Uzbek player.

Despite the situation in the group, Italy will play for the win

Since Italy won their first two matches, a question was also asked about whether they might act relatively calmly in the match against Uzbekistan.

Franceschini rejected such an approach. He stated that the mentality of the Italian national team is to fight for the highest result in every match.

— No, we play for the highest result, and it has always been that way — that is the mentality that has always set us apart. Moreover, everything is still open in the group because the fate of all teams depends on the last game. Therefore, we do not make any calculations, we never have, and we are thinking about giving our all in the next game as well, — said the coach.

Thus, a cautious and respectful attitude towards Uzbekistan has formed in the Italian camp. However, this respect does not mean retreating from competition or compromising in the fight for the result.

For the Uzbek youth, the match against Italy will be one of the important tests in the group stage. While the opposing coach's admissions show recognition of the Uzbek team's potential, it is up to the players to prove that potential with results on the pitch.