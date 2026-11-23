The fate of the championship in Tajikistan has been decided ahead of schedule. The Dushanbe club "Istiqlol," managed by Vitaliy Levchenko, defeated "Barkchi" 5:1 away from home to secure the national title. This victory marks the team's historic 15th championship and their 13th consecutive season of triumph.

"Istiqlol" left no chance for their opponent

In the 21st round of the Tajikistan Higher League, "Istiqlol" faced "Barkchi" away. The Dushanbe team demonstrated clear dominance in the match, scoring five goals against their opponent while conceding only one — 5:1.

With this victory, Vitaliy Levchenko's charges officially secured the championship ahead of schedule. Now, regardless of the results of the remaining rounds, the name of Tajikistan's strongest club is clear.

15th championship and 13 years of consecutive dominance

For "Istiqlol," this is no ordinary championship. The Dushanbe club has proven for the 15th time in its history that it is unrivaled in the national league.

Notably, the team has not let the Tajikistan championship trophy slip from its grasp for 13 consecutive years. This result once again demonstrates the club's long-standing superiority in the country's football.

The 13-season streak is not just a result of victories on the pitch, but a product of stability, a strong squad, and work based on high standards.

Levchenko is a champion in Tajikistan after Uzbekistan

For Vitaliy Levchenko, this success holds special significance. Last year, he won the championship in the Uzbekistan Super League with the "Neftchi" club.

At the beginning of this year, the specialist took charge of the Dushanbe club "Istiqlol." Now, he has achieved a national championship with his new team as well.

Thus, in a short period, Levchenko has won championships in two countries, demonstrating a successful continuation of his coaching career.

Tajikistan Higher League. 21st round

Match Score "Barkchi" — "Istiqlol" 1:5

"Istiqlol's" latest championship marks a new page in the club's history. Vitaliy Levchenko, following his triumph in Uzbekistan, has now celebrated a championship in Tajikistan as well. The fact that the Dushanbe team's 13-year reign continues remains one of the most remarkable streaks in the country's football.