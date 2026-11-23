Uzbekistan's heavyweight boxing star Bakhodir Jalolov participated in the World Boxing Congress held in Panama City. During the event, he met with the organization's president, former world boxing champion Gennady Golovkin, and took a photo together. The election of Uzbekistan Boxing Federation representative Mirshohid Tillaboev to a high-ranking position at the congress was also a significant event for the country's boxing.

Jalolov and Golovkin met in Panama

Uzbek boxer Bakhodir Jalolov is participating in the World Boxing Congress taking place in Panama City. During the event, he met with organization president Gennady Golovkin.

Sports.kz reported that Jalolov posted photos and videos from the congress on his Instagram page. The footage shows the Uzbek boxer and the Kazakh sports leader chatting in the corridors, as well as posing together for cameras.