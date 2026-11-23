Bakhodir Jalolov Participates in World Boxing Congress: Meeting with Golovkin
Uzbekistan's heavyweight boxing star Bakhodir Jalolov participated in the World Boxing Congress held in Panama City. During the event, he met with the organization's president, former world boxing champion Gennady Golovkin, and took a photo together. The election of Uzbekistan Boxing Federation representative Mirshohid Tillaboev to a high-ranking position at the congress was also a significant event for the country's boxing.
Jalolov and Golovkin met in Panama
Uzbek boxer Bakhodir Jalolov is participating in the World Boxing Congress taking place in Panama City. During the event, he met with organization president Gennady Golovkin.
Sports.kz reported that Jalolov posted photos and videos from the congress on his Instagram page. The footage shows the Uzbek boxer and the Kazakh sports leader chatting in the corridors, as well as posing together for cameras.
Gennady Golovkin is one of the most famous middleweight world champions in professional boxing and currently heads the World Boxing organization.
Mirshohid Tillaboev became Vice President of World Boxing
The congress in Panama concluded with another important result for Uzbek boxing. Secretary General of the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation, Mirshohid Tillaboev, was elected Vice President of World Boxing.
Kazakh sports official Rauan Igenev was also nominated for this position. The election of Tillaboev as Vice President is a significant event in terms of Uzbekistan's representation and institutional standing within the international boxing organization.
Golovkin leads World Boxing
Gennady Golovkin has been serving as President of World Boxing since November 2025. Following his successful professional boxing career, he has taken on a major role in international boxing governance.
At the congress in Panama Bakhodir Jalolov's meeting with Golovkin and the election of Mirshohid Tillaboev as Vice President were among the notable events regarding Uzbekistan boxing's presence on the international stage.
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…