In November 2026, strong winds were observed in the city of Urumqi and surrounding areas in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. At some monitoring stations, wind speeds reached up to 148.7 km/h (nearly 150 km/h).

Speed differences between urban and mountainous areas

According to reports, wind gusts were recorded at varying intensities depending on the location:

In urban areas: wind gusts were generally observed around 90–108 km/h .

In mountainous areas and points near the Tianshan District: speeds reached up to 148.7 km/h.

Situation in footage and warnings

Footage from videos circulating on social media shows the strong wind causing pedestrians and students moving near streets and educational institutions to lose their balance and fall during both daytime and evening hours. In some clips, people are seen bending over due to the force of the wind, falling to the ground, trying to hold onto each other, or leaning against walls and barriers.

Local meteorological services have issued warnings due to the strong winds, advising the public to be cautious in open areas and to follow safety measures.

Indicator / Information Details Region and time Urumqi and surrounding areas (Xinjiang), November 2026 Wind gusts in urban areas Mostly 90–108 km/h Maximum recorded speed Up to 148.7 km/h (in mountainous areas and points near Tianshan District) Observed incidents Pedestrians and students falling, holding onto poles/barriers Official recommendation Meteorological warnings to be cautious in open areas

In your opinion, what are the most important rules for ensuring safety in cities and open areas during weather conditions with strong gales and high winds? Leave your thoughts in the comments!