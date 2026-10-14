Russia Ranks Second in the World for Cryopreservation

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Russia Ranks Second in the World for Cryopreservation

Russia's "KrioRus" company is keeping the bodies or brains of 109 people at extremely low temperatures in the hope of reviving them in the future. According to the company, 31 of them are foreign citizens. This was reported by Moscow 24.

According to data published on October 13, 2026, the United States ranks first in terms of the number of cryopreserved people with 566 individuals. Russia occupies the second position with 109 people.

Cryopreservation is a method of storing a person's body or brain at extremely low temperatures after death, hoping that the opportunity to restore them will arise in the future. Liquid nitrogen is usually used in the process, and the temperature is lowered to −196 degrees.

A black object surrounded by liquid nitrogen vapor stands near laboratory equipment.

However, it has not yet been scientifically proven that this method allows for human resurrection. Modern medicine does not possess the technology to restore and bring back to life a cryopreserved human body or brain. It is also not guaranteed that such an opportunity will appear in the future.

KrioRuscryopreservationCryotechnologiesCryoRestoration
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