In Uzbekistan, the average life expectancy of the population has increased over the last 15 years. According to statistical data, since 2010, the average life expectancy at birth for men has risen from 71 to 75 years.

This indicator has also increased for women. In 2010, their average life expectancy was 74.7 years, and over the past 15 years, it has risen to 77.9 years.

The gap in average life expectancy between men and women has also narrowed. In 2010, this difference was 3.7 years, while it now stands at 2.9 years.

Additionally, the number of people aged 85 and older in Uzbekistan has reached 168,973. Of these, 86,805 are men and 82,168 are women.