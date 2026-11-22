The soft spot on a newborn's head — the fontanelle — raises many questions for parents. In some babies, it is larger, while in others, it is smaller. Some parents associate this with the amount of calcium in the body. So, how true is this?

What does the size of the fontanelle depend on?

The fontanelle is the area on a baby's head where the skull bones have not yet fully fused. It is necessary for brain growth and the expansion of the skull.

The size of the fontanelle can vary from child to child. This is influenced by genetic factors, gestational age, the child's development, and the growth rate of the skull bones. Therefore, having a small or large fontanelle from birth is not always a sign of a medical condition.

The large fontanelle on the top of the head usually closes between 12 and 18 months. In some children, this process may occur earlier or later.

Does a lot of calcium make the fontanelle small?

This idea is not entirely correct. The size of the fontanelle does not indicate the amount of calcium in the body. Although calcium is important for bone development, a small fontanelle does not mean there is an excess of calcium in the child's body.

Conversely, in conditions such as Vitamin D deficiency and rickets, bone development can be impaired, and a delayed closure of the fontanelle may be observed. However, this cannot be determined solely by the appearance of the fontanelle.

Therefore, one should not arbitrarily give a child calcium or Vitamin D in an attempt to close the fontanelle faster. Supplements should only be given under the recommendation of a specialist.

When should you be concerned?

If the fontanelle closes too early, if the child's head is not growing sufficiently, or if unusual changes in the shape of the head are observed, it is necessary to undergo a pediatric examination. A bulging fontanelle while at rest also requires a doctor's check-up. Conversely, if it appears sunken, it may be a sign of dehydration.

The size of the fontanelle alone is not enough to draw conclusions about a child's health. Experts evaluate its condition in conjunction with the child's age, head circumference growth, and overall development.