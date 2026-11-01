Look in the mirror: What do 6 signs on your face tell you about vitamin deficiencies?

·57·Health
Look in the mirror: What do 6 signs on your face tell you about vitamin deficiencies?

Often, when the human body lacks an essential vitamin or microelement, it begins to signal this through external appearance — particularly through the face and hair. Sometimes, a careful look in the mirror is enough to notice the problem at an early stage.

If your body is experiencing a deficiency of necessary substances, this condition manifests primarily in skin tone, lips, eyelids, and hair.

Key facial changes and their root causes

Experts point out the visible signs on the face and the vitamins responsible for them as follows:

  • Poor hair condition and hair loss — Vitamin B9 (folic acid): Lifeless, brittle, and excessive hair loss is often associated with a deficiency of this vitamin.

  • Swollen eyes and eyelids — Iodine: Morning puffiness of the eyelids and persistent swelling around the eyes may indicate reduced thyroid function and a lack of iodine in the body.

  • Bleeding gums — Vitamin C: Bleeding and weakening of the gums while brushing teeth is one of the primary signs of a lack of ascorbic acid.

  • Pale, colorless skin — Vitamin B12: Excessive paleness and dullness of the face indicate anemia and a sharp decrease in Vitamin B12.

  • Dry and flaky skin — Vitamin A: Dryness of the skin and loss of elasticity are often caused by a deficiency of retinol (Vitamin A).

  • Cracked lips — Vitamin B2 (riboflavin): Frequent cracking of the corners and surface of the lips, as well as the appearance of sores, signals a lack of this vitamin.

What should you do?

If you notice these signs in yourself, it is first recommended to review your daily diet and increase the intake of natural greens, vegetables, fruits, and protein-rich products. Before taking vitamin complexes from pharmacies on your own, it is advisable to get a blood test and consult with a doctor.

vitaminshypovitaminosishealthy lifestylemedical advice
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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