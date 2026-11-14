Germany defeats Serbia: What did Jurgen Klopp say after the match?

In the UEFA Nations League, the German national team visited Serbia and secured an important victory. The intense and high-paced match ended in a 3:1 triumph for the Germans.

Match details and goals

The victory for the German national team was driven by goals from Florian Wirtz and Brajan Gruda, as well as an own goal by Serbian defender Srdjan Babic. For Serbia, Babic scored their lone goal.

Jurgen Klopp's post-match comments

After the match, Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp shared his thoughts on the game. He did not hide his satisfaction with the team's performance:

"This was a truly fantastic game. We have to get used to the fact that our national team is genuinely strong and capable of playing football at a high level. We had opportunities to score even more goals today, but I told the boys: for me, that is not so important. Of course, Serbia is not at its best right now, but there is always a risk of creating serious problems for ourselves in such matches. We did not allow that to happen," the coach told Bayern & Germany.

Klopp also highlighted the team's attacking movements: