Germany defeats Serbia: What did Jurgen Klopp say after the match?
In the UEFA Nations League, the German national team visited Serbia and secured an important victory. The intense and high-paced match ended in a 3:1 triumph for the Germans.
Match details and goals
The victory for the German national team was driven by goals from Florian Wirtz and Brajan Gruda, as well as an own goal by Serbian defender Srdjan Babic. For Serbia, Babic scored their lone goal.
Jurgen Klopp's post-match comments
After the match, Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp shared his thoughts on the game. He did not hide his satisfaction with the team's performance:
"This was a truly fantastic game. We have to get used to the fact that our national team is genuinely strong and capable of playing football at a high level. We had opportunities to score even more goals today, but I told the boys: for me, that is not so important. Of course, Serbia is not at its best right now, but there is always a risk of creating serious problems for ourselves in such matches. We did not allow that to happen," the coach told Bayern & Germany.
Klopp also highlighted the team's attacking movements:
"Our attacking movements and interplay looked very impressive. We found the right solutions in ball possession, dominated the pitch, our pressing game worked perfectly, and the intensity of the match was very high. We put on a very beautiful performance!"
Match statistics and goalscorers
Details
Score
Serbia — Germany — 1:3
Goalscorers
Florian Wirtz, Brajan Gruda, Srdjan Babic (own goal) — Srdjan Babic
Next match
Monday at home against the Netherlands
A decisive match ahead
Encouraged by this victory, the Germans are now preparing for the next highly responsible match. According to the schedule, on Monday, the German national team will face one of their main rivals, the Netherlands, on home soil in the final round of the group stage.
Do you think the German national team, led by Jurgen Klopp, will be able to triumph in the decisive match against the Netherlands as well? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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