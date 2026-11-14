Major changes in Madrid: Who does Mourinho want to secure for the future?

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Major changes in Madrid: Who does Mourinho want to secure for the future?

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has presented an important issue to the club's management. According to El Debate, the renowned specialist has requested that the contracts of four key players be extended as soon as possible.

Whose future is being decided?

Mourinho wants to fully secure the future of the following high-level players, whom he considers the main executors of his tactics:

  • Arda Guler

  • Jude Bellingham

  • Aurelien Tchouameni

  • Federico Valverde

These four players are currently the backbone and star starters of the "Royal Club." Mourinho views them as vital components of the team's long-term project.

Players

Status and role in the club

Jude Bellingham

Key playmaker connecting the team's attack

Federico Valverde

Relentless worker and leader on the pitch

Aurelien Tchouameni

Reliable anchor of the defensive midfield

Arda Guler

Bright talent and creative midfielder

Negotiations and player stance

According to the source, negotiations for new contracts with all four players have already begun and are progressing very successfully.

Most importantly, each of the players has expressed a firm desire to stay at the Madrid club and currently has no plans to leave. As a reminder, Jose Mourinho previously managed Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013 and has now set out to further strengthen his position at the club.

In your opinion, which trophies can Real Madrid win this season under Jose Mourinho's leadership? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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