“Hepatitis B can be completely cured with a single injection!”: A revolution in the medical world...

Sensation-causing news, claiming to be the discovery of the century in the global healthcare system and virology, has been announced. A revolutionary drug has been created against chronic hepatitis B, a dangerous virus that was previously considered incurable worldwide, impossible to completely eradicate from the human body, and ultimately leading to liver cirrhosis and cancer. Developed in partnership between Sechenov University and the R-Pharm pharmaceutical company, the world's first nano-drug based on CRISPR-Cas9 genetic engineering technology has received official support from the Russian Science Foundation. According to scientists, the new treatment regimen allows the virus to be completely eliminated from the body through just a single administration (or injection) of the drug. So, how do microscopic nanoparticles cut out the virus inside liver cells, what costs will a single-procedure save patients from, and is the new technology free of side effects?

The world's first system: Genetic scissors that cut out virus DNA

The new invention, disclosed by the press service of Sechenov University, sets in motion a completely new mechanism in medicine:

CRISPR-Cas9 and biocompatible nanoparticles: The new drug is based on the famous genetic engineering tool ("genetic scissors") and special biocompatible nanoparticles that deliver them to the destination;

First global analogue: This is the first nanotechnological system of its kind in the world designed to completely eliminate the hepatitis B virus inside the cell;

Precision strike: Nanoparticles act as carriers, delivering gene-editing tools directly to the target cells where the virus has nested;

Grant support: This promising project won the prestigious Academic E.P. Velikhov grant from the Russian Science Foundation and is being launched onto an industrial-scale production platform.

“A single administration is enough”: Cheaper treatment and minimal risk

Maxim Vlasyuk, head of the R-Pharm development department, announced the life-changing benefits of this therapy for patients:

Complete cure with a single course: The new treatment regimen puts an end to taking medications for many years, aiming to completely rid the body of the virus through a single application of the drug;

Drastic reduction in treatment costs: A single procedure minimizes the huge financial expenses that patients spend on expensive medicines over the years;

Reduction of side effects: High sensitivity (specificity) of the complexes to infected liver cells is ensured, meaning it does not touch healthy tissues and sharply reduces the risk of severe side effects;

High efficiency: Virus particles with a natural protective layer are neutralized at the cell nucleus level.

Why is this news a tremendous salvation for humanity?

Hepatitis B is considered one of the most insidious diseases threatening the health of millions of people on Earth:

The silent killer: The virus is transmitted through blood and biological fluids, as well as from mother to child during childbirth. In 5–10% of patients, it transitions from an acute form to a chronic stage and proceeds for years with almost no symptoms;

Risk of cirrhosis and cancer: The insidiously developing disease often turns into severe liver cirrhosis and primary liver cancer, putting an end to the patient's life;

Breaking the notion of "incurable": Medications available until now only suppressed the virus, and it was believed that a complete cure was impossible. The only general means of protection has been vaccination;

A door to new hope: This new gene therapy opens up a historical opportunity for a complete cure for millions of patients currently battling the chronic disease.

This bold step towards complete victory over hepatitis B may completely change the statistics of liver diseases in the near future.

Do you think genetic engineering and CRISPR technologies will be able to completely rid humanity of other incurable diseases like cancer and HIV in the coming years? If such revolutionary drugs appear in pharmacies, how affordable do you think they will be for the general public? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this joyful news in the medical world with your loved ones!