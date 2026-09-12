“Hepatitis B can be completely cured with a single injection!”: A revolution in the medical world...

·52·Health
“Hepatitis B can be completely cured with a single injection!”: A revolution in the medical world...

Sensation-causing news, claiming to be the discovery of the century in the global healthcare system and virology, has been announced. A revolutionary drug has been created against chronic hepatitis B, a dangerous virus that was previously considered incurable worldwide, impossible to completely eradicate from the human body, and ultimately leading to liver cirrhosis and cancer. Developed in partnership between Sechenov University and the R-Pharm pharmaceutical company, the world's first nano-drug based on CRISPR-Cas9 genetic engineering technology has received official support from the Russian Science Foundation. According to scientists, the new treatment regimen allows the virus to be completely eliminated from the body through just a single administration (or injection) of the drug. So, how do microscopic nanoparticles cut out the virus inside liver cells, what costs will a single-procedure save patients from, and is the new technology free of side effects?

The world's first system: Genetic scissors that cut out virus DNA

The new invention, disclosed by the press service of Sechenov University, sets in motion a completely new mechanism in medicine:

  • CRISPR-Cas9 and biocompatible nanoparticles: The new drug is based on the famous genetic engineering tool ("genetic scissors") and special biocompatible nanoparticles that deliver them to the destination;

  • First global analogue: This is the first nanotechnological system of its kind in the world designed to completely eliminate the hepatitis B virus inside the cell;

  • Precision strike: Nanoparticles act as carriers, delivering gene-editing tools directly to the target cells where the virus has nested;

  • Grant support: This promising project won the prestigious Academic E.P. Velikhov grant from the Russian Science Foundation and is being launched onto an industrial-scale production platform.

“A single administration is enough”: Cheaper treatment and minimal risk

Maxim Vlasyuk, head of the R-Pharm development department, announced the life-changing benefits of this therapy for patients:

  • Complete cure with a single course: The new treatment regimen puts an end to taking medications for many years, aiming to completely rid the body of the virus through a single application of the drug;

  • Drastic reduction in treatment costs: A single procedure minimizes the huge financial expenses that patients spend on expensive medicines over the years;

  • Reduction of side effects: High sensitivity (specificity) of the complexes to infected liver cells is ensured, meaning it does not touch healthy tissues and sharply reduces the risk of severe side effects;

  • High efficiency: Virus particles with a natural protective layer are neutralized at the cell nucleus level.

Why is this news a tremendous salvation for humanity?

Hepatitis B is considered one of the most insidious diseases threatening the health of millions of people on Earth:

  • The silent killer: The virus is transmitted through blood and biological fluids, as well as from mother to child during childbirth. In 5–10% of patients, it transitions from an acute form to a chronic stage and proceeds for years with almost no symptoms;

  • Risk of cirrhosis and cancer: The insidiously developing disease often turns into severe liver cirrhosis and primary liver cancer, putting an end to the patient's life;

  • Breaking the notion of "incurable": Medications available until now only suppressed the virus, and it was believed that a complete cure was impossible. The only general means of protection has been vaccination;

  • A door to new hope: This new gene therapy opens up a historical opportunity for a complete cure for millions of patients currently battling the chronic disease.

This bold step towards complete victory over hepatitis B may completely change the statistics of liver diseases in the near future.

Do you think genetic engineering and CRISPR technologies will be able to completely rid humanity of other incurable diseases like cancer and HIV in the coming years? If such revolutionary drugs appear in pharmacies, how affordable do you think they will be for the general public? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this joyful news in the medical world with your loved ones!

Сеченов университетиР-ФармCRISPR-Cas9гепатит В
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

What time do you go to sleep? How does delaying bedtime affect the body?What time do you go to sleep? How does delaying bedtime affect the body?Today, 00:16Drinking a glass of warm water in the morning: 4 effects and common misconceptions people believeDrinking a glass of warm water in the morning: 4 effects and common misconceptions people believe10.09, 08:29The main factors that drain human energy and restore itThe main factors that drain human energy and restore it08.09, 14:41Does "Unforgiveness" Lead to Cancer? An Expert's Opinion Sparks DebateDoes "Unforgiveness" Lead to Cancer? An Expert's Opinion Sparks Debate06.09, 20:56A true natural pharmacy: 8 healing greens recognized by expertsA true natural pharmacy: 8 healing greens recognized by experts06.09, 18:55How does sleep deprivation affect appearance?How does sleep deprivation affect appearance?06.09, 13:36
AnnouncementsPartnership
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Health news

The No. 1 fruit surprises everyone: Top 5 healthiest fruits in the world
The No. 1 fruit surprises everyone: Top 5 healthiest fruits in the world
Coffee and medicine won't help: 3 free remedies to cure chronic fatigue
Coffee and medicine won't help: 3 free remedies to cure chronic fatigue
TOP-5 healthiest milks in the world: how does each stand out?
TOP-5 healthiest milks in the world: how does each stand out?
When should you sleep? Experts' answers are surprising...
When should you sleep? Experts' answers are surprising...
5 dangerous foods that destroy the gallbladder: Limit these dishes immediately!
5 dangerous foods that destroy the gallbladder: Limit these dishes immediately!
The «silent threat» claiming over 86 thousand lives a year: A $100 path to salvation
The «silent threat» claiming over 86 thousand lives a year: A $100 path to salvation
Why Does the Abdomen Bloat? Psychosomatic Factors and the Real Causes...
Why Does the Abdomen Bloat? Psychosomatic Factors and the Real Causes...
The secret of daytime sleep: Exactly how many minutes should you sleep to keep your body refreshed?
The secret of daytime sleep: Exactly how many minutes should you sleep to keep your body refreshed?