UFC 334 tournament concludes: Ciryl Gane and Kayla Harrison retain titles

Today, November 15, the long-awaited UFC 334 tournament for mixed martial arts fans took place in New York, USA. Throughout the evening, a series of uncompromising and intense fights were held, with world-renowned athletes showcasing their skills.

Main fights and title defenses

In the main event of the evening, heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane stepped into the octagon against challenger Josh Hokit. At the end of an intense five-round battle, Ciryl Gane was declared the winner by unanimous decision (48:47), successfully defending his championship belt.

Additionally, the co-main event featured a bout for the women's bantamweight championship belt. In it, Kayla Harrison defeated renowned fighter Amanda Nunes in the 4th round via a successful takedown and submission, retaining her champion status.