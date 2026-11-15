UFC 334 tournament concludes: Ciryl Gane and Kayla Harrison retain titles
Today, November 15, the long-awaited UFC 334 tournament for mixed martial arts fans took place in New York, USA. Throughout the evening, a series of uncompromising and intense fights were held, with world-renowned athletes showcasing their skills.
Main fights and title defenses
In the main event of the evening, heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane stepped into the octagon against challenger Josh Hokit. At the end of an intense five-round battle, Ciryl Gane was declared the winner by unanimous decision (48:47), successfully defending his championship belt.
Additionally, the co-main event featured a bout for the women's bantamweight championship belt. In it, Kayla Harrison defeated renowned fighter Amanda Nunes in the 4th round via a successful takedown and submission, retaining her champion status.
Main results of the UFC 334 tournament
Fight details and method
Ciryl Gane — Josh Hokit
Gane winner by unanimous decision (48:47)
Kayla Harrison — Amanda Nunes
Harrison won in the 4th round via submission
Stephen Thompson — Charles Radtke
Thompson won by technical knockout in the 3rd round
Uros Medic — Kevin Holland
The fight ended in a draw
Other tournament results
A number of other interesting clashes took place during the competition. In particular, Caio Borralho defeated Yousri Belgaroui, and Luis Gurule defeated Bilal Hassan by judges' decision. The fight between Uros Medic and Kevin Holland was a fierce struggle that ended in a draw.
Also, veteran athlete Stephen Thompson defeated Charles Radtke by technical knockout in the 3rd round, while Chris Duncan outperformed Drew Dober by judges' decision. Terrence McKinney defeated Jim Miller by technical knockout in just the 1st round, marking one of the fastest victories of the night.
In your opinion, which fight at UFC 334 left the biggest impression on the fans? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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