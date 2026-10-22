Why do children dislike eating meat? There are several reasons for this

·38·Health
Why do children dislike eating meat? There are several reasons for this

Does a child spit out meat as soon as they put it in their mouth, or refuse to eat it upon seeing a meat dish on the table? This situation is familiar to many parents. However, a child's dislike of meat is not always just being picky — their sense of taste, smell, and the texture of the food can also influence it.

The smell and texture of meat may not appeal to the child

The fibrous, tough, or hard-to-chew texture of meat does not appeal to some children. Especially for young children whose chewing skills are not yet fully developed, eating tough meat can be difficult. In addition, the distinct smell and taste of meat can also be a reason why a child refuses it.

The child may not be ready to accept new food

After about a year of age, many children begin to approach trying unfamiliar foods with caution. In science, this condition is called "food neophobia." A child may reject not only meat, but also other foods they haven't eaten before. This is often a normal stage of the growth process.

It is not right to force the child

Experts recommend not forcing a child to eat. This can turn eating into an unpleasant experience. Offering meat in small pieces, soft and well-cooked, preparing it in various ways, and eating together with family members can be beneficial.

For a child to accept a new product, it may be necessary to offer it several times. Refusing it once does not mean they will never eat it.

Why do children dislike eating meat? There are several reasons for this

Should you worry if they don't eat meat?

Meat is a source of protein, iron, and vitamin B12. However, even if a child does not eat meat, they can get protein from eggs, fish, legumes, and other products. Ensuring sufficient iron and vitamin B12 is also important, so attention should be paid to the child's overall diet.

If the child eats only a few foods, does not gain weight well, gets tired quickly, or has difficulty chewing and swallowing, it is necessary to consult a pediatrician.

In conclusion, a child's dislike of meat is often related to taste, smell, texture, or age-related food selectivity. The most important thing is to offer various foods to the child patiently, without forcing them.

children's healthdietfood neophobiapediatrician recommendation
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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