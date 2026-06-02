Electric vehicle fire in Tashkent sparks new discussions

This morning, a fire occurred in a Zeekr 001 electric vehicle on the Tashkent Ring Road. The incident is sparking widespread discussion on social media.

According to reports, fire and rescue crews arrived promptly at the scene. Rescuers have fully extinguished the fire.

Currently, the causes of the fire are being investigated by specialists.

Users are pointing out that this is not the first fire incident involving electric vehicles in and around Tashkent.