Bitcoin price decline may be linked to AI, not strategy

The recent downward trend in Bitcoin's price may not be due to financial strategies as many expected, but rather to developments in artificial intelligence (AI). According to CoinDesk's 'Daybook' newsletter, investor attention is currently focused more on the AI advancements of tech giants than on the crypto market. This is reported by Coindesk.com .

Market analysts note that the success of companies like NVIDIA and Microsoft in the AI sector has shifted capital flows. Investments that previously targeted Bitcoin and other crypto assets in search of high returns are now moving toward stocks developing AI infrastructure. This has caused a temporary decrease in liquidity on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Additionally, macroeconomic factors and the monetary policy pursued by the Fed continue to exert pressure on Bitcoin's price. However, the hype surrounding the AI tech sector has created an unexpected competitive environment for Bitcoin, often considered digital gold. Investors are preferring innovative technologies over traditional crypto strategies for risk diversification.

Experts believe that for Bitcoin's price to stabilize, new institutional inflows must enter the market. For now, the growth of technology companies on the Nasdaq index remains the primary factor determining crypto market dynamics. If the growth rate in the AI sector slows down, it is likely that investors will refocus on assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.