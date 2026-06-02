Vacationers surprised to see Manchester United star in Charvak

·3.2K·Society
Vacationers surprised to see Manchester United star in Charvak

Today, the famous Portuguese footballer and former Manchester United star Luis Nani appeared in Charvak. The footballer's presence at the resort sparked great interest among vacationers.

The most interesting part is that Nani not only relaxed but also played ball with children on the beach. This heartwarming moment was captured on video by witnesses and quickly went viral on social media.

Many say they couldn't believe their eyes when they first recognized the famous footballer. Luis Nani playing football with children in Charvak is currently being actively discussed.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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