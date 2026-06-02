Arsenal defender Mosquera speaks about his mistake in the Champions League final

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Arsenal defender Mosquera speaks about his mistake in the Champions League final

Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera has spoken publicly for the first time following the Champions League final defeat against Paris Saint-Germain. The Spanish defender admitted his disappointment over conceding a penalty but expressed confidence that this bitter experience will make him stronger. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In the decisive moments of the match, Mosquera clashed with PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. As the Georgian player dribbled past him inside the penalty area, Mosquera attempted to recover but brought his opponent down. Ousmane Dembele converted the resulting penalty, canceling out the opening goal scored by Kai Havertz.

After the match ended 1-1 following extra time, the winner was decided by a penalty shootout. With Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes failing to convert their spot-kicks, the London club lost 4-3. In an Instagram post, Mosquera noted that his childhood dreams had changed in an instant.

"See how quickly everything can change in a moment. When everything is going perfectly as you dreamed since childhood, one unexpected action changes it all. Although it is painful, it is a test that will make me stronger. Nevertheless, my first season at the club was unforgettable. We are Premier League champions!" the player wrote.

Teammates in the Arsenal dressing room immediately supported Mosquera. Defender Gabriel wrote, "Keep going, brother! We are together," while Mikel Merino also offered encouragement, showing the team's unity. Despite the defeat, the club's fans and players look to the future with hope.

ArsenalChampions LeagueCristhian MosqueraPSGFootball
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