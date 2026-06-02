Child with skull surgery from 4,000 years ago discovered in Uzbekistan

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Child with skull surgery from 4,000 years ago discovered in Uzbekistan

A unique archaeological find was discovered during excavations at the ancient Jarkutan settlement in the Surkhandarya region. Italian and Uzbek scientists found traces of a surgical procedure on the skull of a child who lived approximately 4,000 years ago.

According to information published on the website of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, remains belonging to two children were found inside a grave. Traces of trepanation, an ancient surgical procedure involving the creation of a hole in the skull, were recorded on the skull of one of them.

Experts believe this may be the oldest documented case of trepanation in Central Asia. The find was studied by the Italian-Uzbek archaeological expedition led by Professor Enrico Ascalone of the University of Salento and Professor Alisher Shaydullayev of Termez State University.

It was determined that two children, aged approximately three and five, were buried together in the grave. Scientists estimate the grave to be nearly 4,000 years old.

Researchers cannot yet say for certain why this operation was performed. It may have been done for medical treatment, pain relief, or ritual purposes. Further scientific research is expected to shed light on this mystery.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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