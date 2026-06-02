Chelsea declares their defender untouchable

·58·Sport
Chelsea declares their defender untouchable

Chelsea have rejected several official offers for their talented young defender Josh Acheampong. The Stamford Bridge hierarchy has granted the 20-year-old academy graduate a special status, considering him a vital player for the team's future. Despite interest from several Premier League clubs, the London side has no intention of selling him. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to the BBC, Acheampong has reached the same untouchable status within the club's internal hierarchy as stars like Cole Palmer and Moises Caicedo. The club's management has blocked any negotiations regarding the young defender's transfer. This decision indicates that the player's future potential is highly valued.

Last season, Acheampong made 17 appearances in the Premier League, playing a total of 663 minutes and scoring one goal. Although the team finished the season in 10th place, 33 points behind champions Arsenal, the defender's performance was positively evaluated by experts.

Now, the player's development will be under the supervision of Chelsea's new manager Xabi Alonso. Acheampong's contract with the club runs until June 2029. Currently, teams such as Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Crystal Palace are closely monitoring his situation.

Xabi Alonso is expected to include Acheampong in his pre-season plans to fend off these suitors and rebuild the squad before the summer transfer window closes. The club's management sees the young defender as one of the key pillars in the team's long-term project.

ChelseaXabi AlonsoPremier LeagueTransferFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Cole Palmer Relaxing in Ibiza After World Cup SnubToday, 09:15MLS or Saudi Arabia Could Be Best Option for Paul PogbaToday, 09:10Turkey National Team Sent Off to World Cup with Immense RespectToday, 08:58Change at the Top: Uzbekistan Has a New Number One Chess PlayerToday, 08:35Why Does Cristiano Ronaldo Want to Win the World Cup?Today, 08:33Real Madrid Complete Surprise Transfer: Dumfries Heading to MadridToday, 08:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Husanov's Rating Revealed After Everton vs Manchester City Match
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed