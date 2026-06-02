Chelsea declares their defender untouchable

Chelsea have rejected several official offers for their talented young defender Josh Acheampong. The Stamford Bridge hierarchy has granted the 20-year-old academy graduate a special status, considering him a vital player for the team's future. Despite interest from several Premier League clubs, the London side has no intention of selling him. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to the BBC, Acheampong has reached the same untouchable status within the club's internal hierarchy as stars like Cole Palmer and Moises Caicedo. The club's management has blocked any negotiations regarding the young defender's transfer. This decision indicates that the player's future potential is highly valued.

Last season, Acheampong made 17 appearances in the Premier League, playing a total of 663 minutes and scoring one goal. Although the team finished the season in 10th place, 33 points behind champions Arsenal, the defender's performance was positively evaluated by experts.

Now, the player's development will be under the supervision of Chelsea's new manager Xabi Alonso. Acheampong's contract with the club runs until June 2029. Currently, teams such as Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Crystal Palace are closely monitoring his situation.

Xabi Alonso is expected to include Acheampong in his pre-season plans to fend off these suitors and rebuild the squad before the summer transfer window closes. The club's management sees the young defender as one of the key pillars in the team's long-term project.