19-year-old man attempted to jump off a bridge in Andijan

It is reported that the incident occurred on the night of June 2 on the bridge located over Navoi Avenue in the Ishchilar neighborhood of the city.

M.M., born in 2007, threatened to jump off the bridge due to emotional distress caused by family disagreements.

An investigative-operational group and partner organizations arrived at the scene immediately, secured the young man, and prevented a tragedy.

Relevant investigative actions are currently underway regarding this incident.