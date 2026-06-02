35.1 Billion Sum Cashback Embezzled via Tax App in Andijan

A major financial fraud and illegal appropriation of state funds have been uncovered in the Andijan region. A group of individuals was found to have embezzled 35.1 billion sum by exploiting the cashback system in the "Soliq" mobile app. This was reported by the Department for Combating Economic Crimes under the General Prosecutor's Office.

How did the cleverly devised "scheme" work?

During a pre-investigation check conducted by the Andijan regional department of the agency, the criminal group's tactics were exposed. It turned out that 6 citizens and their accomplices conspired to engage in fake business activities. They established several limited liability companies (LLCs) under the names of citizens O‘.Q. (3 companies), N.Yu. (5 companies), and R.X. (1 company).

Interestingly, there were no actual transactions or financial dealings between these firms. Despite this, they issued fake electronic invoices for goods supposedly delivered worth a total of 1.1 trillion sum between March and April 2026. Subsequently, they generated receipts claiming these goods were sold to citizens. As a result, they embezzled 35.1 billion sum in state budget funds paid out as cashback through the accounts of 100,458 citizens in the "Soliq" app.

Negligence of tax officials and legal consequences

Not only the fraudsters but also officials who acted with negligence are to blame. It is noted that relevant employees of the Andijan regional tax administration failed to cancel the VAT certificates of these companies in time, despite knowing that they had issued suspicious invoices worth 1.1 trillion sum in a short period. They also failed to report these suspicious financial operations to the Department.

Criminal cases have been opened against the perpetrators under several serious articles of the Criminal Code:

Article 167 (Embezzlement or misappropriation);

Article 205 (Abuse of authority or official position);

Article 228 (Forgery, manufacturing, sale, or use of documents, stamps, seals, and forms).