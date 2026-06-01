Unusual Kelin Salom in Uzbekistan: Performed in front of a Messi portrait (video)

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Unusual Kelin Salom in Uzbekistan: Performed in front of a Messi portrait (video)

An unusual situation was observed at a wedding ceremony in Uzbekistan. At the request of her father-in-law, the bride performed the 'kelin salom' (traditional bride's greeting) in front of a portrait of the famous footballer Lionel Messi.

It turned out that the groom's father is a die-hard fan of the FC Barcelona football club. He decorated his house with the club's flags and even hung a life-sized portrait of Lionel Messi next to his own.

Therefore, during the ceremony, the bride honored her father-in-law's request by showing respect not only to the family members but also to the image of Messi. This moment became an unexpected and amusing highlight for the wedding guests.

The process was filmed and quickly spread on social media. Users evaluated the situation differently; while some accepted it as a funny and unique tradition, others are sharing their own opinions.

In any case, this event attracted a lot of attention due to its uniqueness and sparked widespread discussion on social media.

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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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